Lifters, para bowlers named as first Comm Games team members

Seven weightlifters and six lawn bowls para-athletes are the first members of the New Zealand team to be named for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

David Liti. (Source: Photosport)

The weightlifting squad is headed by defending champion David Liti who won gold in the 105kg plus division at the Gold Coast Games and finished fifth at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Cameron McTaggart and Vester Villalon are returning for their second Commonwealth Games, while four other lifters are set to make their games debut.

"It means a lot that I can compete at this level and hopefully bring back another medal for my country and team. It's a big deal that I can show off my hard work and I'm planning on bringing home those treats," said Liti.

For teammate Signal, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games offers at shot at finally getting to wear the fern and compete at a major multi-games event.

"Last Commonwealth Games I was conditionally selected but had to pull out due to injury. Then I went to Tokyo for the Olympics and injured myself a few days before competition which was heartbreaking," Signal said.

"Since then I've had surgery and am feeling good. Making Birmingham means more to me than it would have if I hadn't had so much of a fight to get here. It's been a long road with lots of ups and downs but I'm really grateful and I'm fired up for it!"

The other lifters in the squad are Koale Junior Tasi Taala subject to national eligibility classification, Hayley Whiting and Emma McIntyre in the women's 64kg.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who competed at the last Commonwealth Games and at the Tokyo Olympics, is not part of the squad having announced her retirement last year.

The six para lawn bowlers are Sue Curran and Dean Robertson who will compete in the mixed pair, Pam Walker and Lynda Bennett in the women's pair and Mark Noble and Graham Skellern in the men's pair.

Noble, who is also an international chess grand master, has won silver twice before at the games.

"The Commonwealth Games are a special event to be selected for," Noble said.

"I'm really keen to perform well in honour of my late friend and bowls legend, Barry Wynks, who I competed alongside at the last two Commonwealth Games."

Weightlifting

David Liti - Men's 109+kg

Koale Junior Tasi Taala - Men's 109kg (conditional upon national eligibility classification)

Cameron McTaggart - Men's 81kg

Vester Villalon - Men's 73kg

Hayley Whiting - Women's 87kg

Megan Signal - Women's 71kg

Emma McIntyre - Women's 64kg

Lawn bowls Para:

Sue Curran (B2 - B3 Mixed Pair) Director Bronwyn Milne

Deane Robertson (B2 - B3 Mixed Pair) Director Kevin Smith (Robertson's selection conditional upon international classification)

Pam Walker (B6 - B8 Women's Pair)

Lynda Bennett (B6 - B8 Women's Pair)

Mark Noble (B6 - B8 Men's Pair)

Graham Skellern (B6 - B8 Men's Pair)

