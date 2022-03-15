How NZ's Covid restrictions might change after Omicron peak

In just a matter of weeks, gatherings limits, vaccine passes and most mandates could be consigned to history.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. (Source: Getty)

By Jordan Bond of rnz.co.nz

The Prime Minister has said the Government would ease these restrictions once the country was past the peak of Omicron, which has already occurred in Auckland.

And tourists may only be a few weeks away, with Jacinda Ardern expected this morning to announce a fast-track plan for re-opening the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what will the country look like in a month or so, and how might restrictions change?

"Many of the features of the traffic light system I think can be safely removed," Otago University Professor of Public Health Michael Baker said.

"I don't think we need to have a vaccine pass requirement to be in most indoor environments."

94% of eligible people 12 and over are double vaccinated. Nearly three quarters are boosted. And many of the remaining 6% of unvaccinated people will have been infected recently.

"At a certain point," Baker said, "we're going to have both a highly vaccinated population, and half the country maybe having been infected with the Omicron variant and have a lot of what you call 'natural immunity' from that. And the two together will mean we will be a highly immune population for a period."

Crowds are likely to be allowed for sports matches and concerts.

Greater immunity means big changes for mandates too.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think the mandates will come off large parts of society," Otago University Law Professor Andrew Geddis said.

The health justification for employers to require an employee be vaccinated may lose strength, Prof Geddis said.

"As the threat of Covid falls away, and the really strong danger it poses starts to recede, we're likely to return to our usual way of approaching a public health issue which is: As an individual, it'd be really good if you'd get vaccinated, it'd be really good for society if you did, but we respect your decision not to."

House of Travel's Brent Thomas hoped there there would soon be visitors from overseas.

"It'd be very exciting to get tourists back into New Zealand in a matter of weeks."

So possibly in a month's time, the country could have canned its vaccine pass requirements and most mandates, and have tourists wandering around town straight off the plane. It is a significant shift from how New Zealanders have learnt to live over the past year.

It is now close to certain that cases in Auckland are past their peak: the three-day rolling average of daily cases in the Northern district health boards has halved over the past fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quite clearly in Auckland, the number of cases is now on the way down," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

Other parts of the country are behind but may not be very far at all from peaking.

rnz.co.nz