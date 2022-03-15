Eriksen back in Denmark squad for first time since collapse

Source: Associated Press

Christian Eriksen has been named in Denmark's squad for this month's international friendlies, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen. (Source: Getty)

The 30-year-old was "gone" for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark's clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday's win over Burnley.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose side went on to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen's first return to Parken, where the incident happened in a group game against Finland.

A statement on the Danish football association's website read: "Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

"Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today's national team selection.

"Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on June 12."

Denmark play a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

"Christian is in a pretty good physical condition," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

"I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."

Football

Popular Stories

1

PM announces border opening dates for visitors and tourists

2

How NZ's Covid restrictions might change after Omicron peak

3

BA.2 dominance could be good news for NZ outbreak - Bloomfield

4

Record 700kg of cocaine seized in Tauranga

5

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

Latest Stories

LIVE: Ukraine says its troops repelled Russian attack in Kharkiv

Tourism NZ launching campaign to encourage Aus travellers

Players tested as more gloom descends on Super Rugby Pacific

Blues' brilliance puts them in frame for Aupiki Super title

Kids as young as 13 sleeping rough highlights housing shortage

Related Stories

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Chelsea pulls bid to have all fans barred from upcoming tie

NZ Football admits historical discrimination against Māori players

Phoenix captain Alex Rufer out for season with ACL tear