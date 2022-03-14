Shaun Johnson ruled out for a month with injury

Shaun Johnson's return to the Warriors has been halted with the leading NRL halfback facing up to a month on the sidelines with a pectoral injury.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Johnson became the third Warriors player in the casualty ward following their season-opening loss to St George Illawarra on Saturday.

The 31-year-old halfback has suffered a minor strain which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

It's a massive blow for the Warriors with Johnson, in his first match for the club in more than three years, having a hand in each of their three tries in their 28-16 defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joins experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and rookie centre Viliami Vailea on the club's injury list.

Watene-Zelezniak broke his left thumb in the opening minutes of Saturday's encounter but still played 80 minutes and managed to score a first-half try.

The 26-year-old will have surgery and is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

Teenager Vailea, playing his third NRL match, also lasted 80 minutes despite a first half knock to his knee.

Scans post match diagnosed a MCL injury which is likely mean a four-week absence.

Meanwhile, Penrith enforcer Moses Leota will miss at least eight weeks after fracturing his shoulder during their round one victory over Manly.