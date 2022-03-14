Shaun Johnson ruled out for a month with injury

Source: AAP

Shaun Johnson's return to the Warriors has been halted with the leading NRL halfback facing up to a month on the sidelines with a pectoral injury.

Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Johnson became the third Warriors player in the casualty ward following their season-opening loss to St George Illawarra on Saturday.

The 31-year-old halfback has suffered a minor strain which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

It's a massive blow for the Warriors with Johnson, in his first match for the club in more than three years, having a hand in each of their three tries in their 28-16 defeat.

He joins experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and rookie centre Viliami Vailea on the club's injury list.

Watene-Zelezniak broke his left thumb in the opening minutes of Saturday's encounter but still played 80 minutes and managed to score a first-half try.

The 26-year-old will have surgery and is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

Teenager Vailea, playing his third NRL match, also lasted 80 minutes despite a first half knock to his knee.

Scans post match diagnosed a MCL injury which is likely mean a four-week absence.

Meanwhile, Penrith enforcer Moses Leota will miss at least eight weeks after fracturing his shoulder during their round one victory over Manly.

LeagueWarriors

Popular Stories

1

Cabinet to consider changes to mandates, Covid framework

2

Govt slashes fuel tax, halves public transport cost for 3 months

3

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

4

Christchurch builder's dog found safe and well in stolen ute

5

Man dies in hospital after being given medication he was allergic to

Latest Stories

Woman found guilty of murder after dumping partner's body in Christchurch garden

LIVE: Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed Ukraine maternity ward

Housing provider steps in after Covid-stricken family's sleepout burns

Shaun Johnson ruled out for a month with injury

Launch sinks, 3 others damaged in fire at Auckland marina

Related Stories

Watene-Zelezniak played season-opening loss with broken thumb

Reece Walsh to thrive under Johnson - Brown

Warriors go down to Dragons after Johnson's shocking kick

Johnson to start in Warriors return as team named for opener