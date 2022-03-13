Two employees stabbed at New York's Museum of Modern Art

A man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Sunday, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art where a stabbing occurred. (Source: Associated Press)

Police said the two employees were stabbed multiple times and both were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. People posting accounts to social media said museumgoers ran for the exits in confusion and chaos after the stabbing.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said the man's membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behaviour at the museum in recent days. He was being sought.

"He became upset about now being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times," Miller said.

Miller said the employees were stabbed in the back, in the collar bone, in the back of neck and were rushed within minutes to Bellevue.

Miller said police trying to locate the man had access to video of him leaving the museum and were aware of the direction in which he left.

He did not identify the man by name but described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colourfully patterned shirt and hood. Miller said the man was a "regular" at the museum, and that the museum had adequate security.

we were evacuated at the MoMa, two people were stabbed pic.twitter.com/vRAFOOoxMR — Natalie Palacios (@nattpalaci) March 12, 2022

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum had evacuated its patrons. One of the videos posted online showed police vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, thronging the outside of the museum as dozens of patrons hurried away amid a light snowfall.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and the names of the employees were not immediately released.

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Saturday evening that he had been briefed on the attack and said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening. "We're grateful for the quick work of our first responders," he added.

I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City's top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gaugin.