The Power of the Dog takes top prize at Directors Guild Awards

Source: Associated Press

New Zealand director Jane Campion took home the top prize at the 2022 Directors Guild Awards on Sunday for her period drama The Power of the Dog.

Jane Campion arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards.

The dark western, partly filmed in New Zealand, took out the award in Beverly HIlls, California.

In the theatrical feature film category, Campion triumphed over Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

Maggie Gyllenhaal was awarded the statuette in the First-Time Feature Award category for The Lost Daughter, and Spike Lee took home the DGA's lifetime achievement award.

Although Spielberg went home only with a nominee's medallion, the night almost felt as if it was a tribute to him – with his influence noted in speeches by numerous nominees and winners.

