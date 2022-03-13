NSW man blows 5 times alcohol limit on lawnmower

Source: AAP

A man has blown almost five times over the legal blood alcohol limit after he was caught driving a ride-on lawnmower on the road in northern NSW.

A breath test device ready for use. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The 40-year-old was pulled over by police on Saturday night after being spotted driving the motorised lawnmower at Terranora, south of Tweed Heads.

After failing a roadside breath test, the driver was arrested and taken to a local police station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.243.

He is due to appear in court in May on charges of high-range drink driving, driving without an interlock device and driving an unregistered type of motor vehicle on the road.

WorldAustraliaTransportCrime and Justice

