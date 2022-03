Police say they were called to a sudden death in Peka Peka earlier today.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the death will be looked into by the coroner, police said.

Kapiti mayor K Gurunathan said the property has been the subject of complaints from neighbours over the number of people staying at the site, and over protest signs which were deemed offensive.

Between 20 to 40 people had been staying at the site on and off, he said.

