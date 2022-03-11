Man in stable condition after Waikato expressway 'gang' attack

Source: 1News

The man left critically injured after an "altercation" on the Waikato expressway on Friday is now in a stable condition.

A motorcycle gang (file picture).

According to ACT MP Nicole McKee, the man was "attacked by gang members". Police told 1News they were not able to confirm this detail at this stage.

Meanwhile, police said on Saturday they were continuing their investigation into the incident.

Police said they were called about 4.45pm to the expressway south of Rangiriri following "multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of people and vehicles, including a significant number of motorcycles".

Police said it appeared that during the incident, a man was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.

People who can help police with their enquiries are being asked to call 105 and quote event number P049885631.

People with dashcam or footage of what had happened are also asked to upload their recordings on the police website.

