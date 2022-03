A man was found with a serious stab wound in a Palmerston North footpath early on Saturday morning, police say.

Pinedale Parade, Palmerston North. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they were called to Pinedale Parade in Milson at about 2am.

According to police, officers found the man injured on a footpath.

"At this stage, police do not believe this was a random attack, and have some initial lines of inquiry," a spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

A scene examination on Pinedale Parade is underway.