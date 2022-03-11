Further pain at the pump expected from Friday evening

Source: 1News

Fuel up now because further price hikes are coming from this evening - that's the warning from one New Zealand fuel company.

Waitomo Group says they've been advised by their supplier that costs are increasing and that they can only guarantee their current prices until 6pm Friday.

They say they've tried their best to shoulder the burden of the price hikes but that Kiwis will have to bear some of the brunt for those extra costs.

Waikato Group's managing director Jimmy Ormsby says crude oil prices are currently at levels not seen in over a decade, with barrel prices climbing more than 35 per cent in a week.

Meanwhile, at least two Waitomo petrol stations in the South Island have run out of 91 and are now selling 95 at 91 prices until that runs out too.

In Auckland there are dozens of cars lined up at Waitomo's Epsom petrol station, with the line of cars estimated to be around 200 metres long.

"It hits you in the pocket, you don't have a lot of money to spare," one motorist told 1News while queuing up for petrol in Epsom.

"I think too much is paid in tax, not just gas. There's got to be another way."

"It makes you not want to leave your house," said another.

Motorists waiting for petrol outside Waitomo in Epsom, Auckland (Source: 1News)

The recent spike in cost is linked in large part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is fuelling global concerns over oil supply.

Read more: Increase in petrol thefts reported as prices surge

"High fuel prices – like grocery prices, and housing prices – are part of the cost-of-living crisis, hitting Kiwis who least can afford it," says Ormsby.

"Come spend a few hours pumping gas with me to get a good taste of how tough it is for many Kiwis just trying to put food on the table."

Rising fuel prices are also impacting the aviation sector.

New ZealandBusinessCost of LivingEnergyPersonal Finance

