Woman dies in skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Source: 1News

A woman has died after a skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach on Thursday.

Police say early indications are a large group of people were skydiving when two of them collided in the air.

The incident was reported to police at around 7.43pm.

"A female diver has sadly gone into the water and died at the scene," police said.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased's family at this extremely difficult time."

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the Muriwai Beach skydiving accident scene.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the Muriwai Beach skydiving accident scene. (Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter)

A man, in his 20s, received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

He was flown to hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

St John Ambulance said a rapid response unit and ambulance also responded to the scene.

The company involved, Skydive Auckland, said a statement would be issued later.

Both WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.

The incident will be referred to the coroner.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Woman dies in skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

2

Epidemiologist's warning for NZ about BA.2 sub-variant

3

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

4

Drone video shows Ukrainians attacking Russian tank convoy

5

What you need to know about getting Covid tests for overseas travel

Latest Stories

Airlines slow flight bookings to NZ due to high fuel prices

LIVE: Watchdog aiming the ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

Man missing after going for swim in Waikato River

Woman dies in skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

What you need to know about getting Covid tests for overseas travel

Related Stories

Middlemore Hospital staff tired, stressed amid Omicron outbreak

Covid case numbers at Auckland's hospitals exceed predictions

Person critically injured in crash in Auckland's East Tamaki

Auckland woman helping youth get ahead with tech