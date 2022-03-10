Woman dies in skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

A woman has died after a skydiving accident at Auckland's Muriwai Beach on Thursday.

Police say early indications are a large group of people were skydiving when two of them collided in the air.

The incident was reported to police at around 7.43pm.

"A female diver has sadly gone into the water and died at the scene," police said.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased's family at this extremely difficult time."

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the Muriwai Beach skydiving accident scene. (Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter)

A man, in his 20s, received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

He was flown to hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

St John Ambulance said a rapid response unit and ambulance also responded to the scene.

The company involved, Skydive Auckland, said a statement would be issued later.

Both WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.

The incident will be referred to the coroner.