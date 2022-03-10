WHO Africa's first woman leader helps continent fight Covid

People stand when Dr Matshidiso Moeti enters a room at the World Health Organization's Africa headquarters in the Republic of Congo and they listen intently to what she says.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the first woman to lead the the World Health Organization's regional Africa office. (Source: Associated Press)

Small in stature and big in presence, Moeti is the first woman to lead WHO’s regional Africa office, the capstone of her trailblazing career in which she has overcome discrimination in apartheid South Africa to become one of the world's top health administrators.

As WHO Africa chief, Moeti initiates emergency responses to health crises in 47 of the continent's 54 countries and recommends policies to strengthen their health care systems.

Since her appointment in 2015, Moeti has grappled with the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, in West Africa. She has also has had to handle lingering criticism of WHO’s spending and hiring in Africa as it also deals with allegations of sexual assault by contractors during Congo’s Ebola crisis.

From 2020, the start of her second term, Moeti has faced her toughest professional and personal challenge: helping Africa respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the continent trails the rest of the world in testing and vaccination efforts.

She has become one of the world's most compelling voices urging better consideration of Africa's people — especially women, who’ve in many ways been hit hardest by Covid. Her identity as an African woman has been both a strength and an obstacle on a continent where much of society is still dominated by patriarchal systems.

“I’m certainly doing my best to be there not only as a technician and a manager and a leader, but also very much as a woman from the region, from the continent,” Moeti, 67, told The Associated Press during a recent visit to WHO Africa headquarters in Republic of Congo. “I feel very privileged.

“At the same time ... I'm looking forward to the day when it will no longer be notable that there’s a woman leading an organisation — when it will have become part of the norm.”