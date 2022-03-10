What you need to know about getting Covid tests for overseas travel

With New Zealand’s borders now open for Kiwis to travel overseas planning a trip away won’t be the same as in pre-pandemic times.

It can be confusing finding information on what you need to do to organise your travel plans, especially when it comes to Covid-19 testing.

Airlines provide you with some guidance and the international air travel association website details the general requirements for most countries.

One of the most widespread requirements is a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

More and more countries are accepting rapid antigen tests, which are more affordable than PCR tests.

Kiwis can enter Australia with a negative rapid antigen test, but for a holiday in the Cook Islands you'll need a PCR test.

It's not as simple as doing the rapid antigen test at home. You have to find somewhere to get it done with supervision from a health professional. Once you test negative you’ll be provided with a certificate that will be accepted by the airline when you get on the plane.

The cost will vary pharmacy to pharmacy. A departure test at Life Pharmacy Sylvia Park in Auckland will cost around $85, and $69 at Life Pharmacy in Botany.

At Chemist Warehouse it will cost just $50.

Ala Kammona, the pharmacist manager of the Chemist Warehouse airport branch said, "We figured $50 is a very fair price for the whole process, considering the cost of the kit itself and then just the process it takes, having my pharmacist leave their work."

It pays to contact a pharmacy in advance - as you plan your travel - to see if they are offering the supervised rapid antigen tests.

It may be a good time to talk to a travel agent about helping you navigate the requirements of overseas travel in the Covid era.

If you're going overseas, travel agents can help make sure you’re going to get to where you go and not be turned away at the airport in New Zealand or at the airport at the destination.

Stopover destinations may have different Covid-19 testing requirements as well.

And bare in mind - you’ll need to take a Covid-19 test to get back into New Zealand and different countries will have different requirements for that.

So it pays to do your research and book tests in advance to ensure a smooth and happy holiday.