Thames-Coromandel mayor to remain unvaxxed, rejects Novavax

The arrival of the Novavax vaccine in Aotearoa won't change the Thames-Coromandel mayor's Covid-19 vaccination status.

Thames Coromandel council. Photo: Jean Bell (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Last year Sandra Goudie said she was not getting the Pfizer vaccine because she was waiting for the Novavax vaccine instead.

On Wednesday, the Government announced a quarter of a million doses had arrived - but Goudie didn't want one.

The unvaccinated mayor was not currently allowed into council buildings - they require vaccine passes for entry - so she was chairing meetings remotely.

Goudie told RNZ on Thursday she had considered getting the Novavax jab for nearly a year and decided "no thanks".

"My choices in regards to my health decisions are only my business, nobody else's."

The mayor said in some respects she was working "harder than ever before" without going into council buildings, and she was "absolutely" comfortable with her salary remaining the same.

Sandra Goudie (Source: 1 News)

A fellow councillor laid a code of conduct complaint last year accusing her of speaking at an anti-vaccine public meeting.

She also spoke to an anti-vax group in a 12-minute video published online.

Goudie said she had mostly had positive community feedback about her refusals to get vaccinated.

"Ninety percent [of people] are giving me the thumbs up and ten percent have been somewhat aggressive."

She said she had been motivated to keep a strong stance by the song 'You're the Voice' by John Farnham.

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

But she declined to sing it over the phone to RNZ.

Despite widespread evidence Novavax and Pfizer Covid vaccines are safe for nationwide rollouts, and the fact Covid-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made, Goudie said the vaccines are "hazardous".

She said she was not nervous about catching Covid unvaccinated.

"I don't live my life in fear."

Goudie had not yet decided whether she would stand again for mayoralty.

