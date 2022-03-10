NZ Rugby apologises for International Women's Day tweet

The All Blacks have deleted and replaced a social media post celebrating International Women's Day that drew widespread criticism.

The controversial post was made to the All Blacks' official Twitter account on Tuesday. It read:

"Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day."

The post included photos of All Blacks players with their partners and family, however, people online were quick to point out that the post made no reference to the Black Ferns or women's rugby at all.

It was labelled tone deaf by many, particularly given the inclusion of All Black wing Sevu Reece amongst the photos, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his female partner in 2018.

Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled there were mitigating factors in the case.

Former England player and World Cup winner Kat Merchant said the post 'chose to ignore' the Black Ferns despite their World Champion status.

Why is #InternationalWomensDay needed? ⬇️ this right here!

Black ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their exsistence and instead thank the women who ‘allow’ men to play. Also they used a player who has plead guilty to domestic abuse #dobetter https://t.co/TUzptCDH84 — Kat Merchant (@KatMerchant14) March 8, 2022

One Twitter user said even England Rugby's International Women's Day post celebrated the Black Ferns more than the All Blacks.

There are more images of the Black Ferns in the *England Rugby* IWD post than there are in the All Blacks post.https://t.co/wSyqzdI0ph — Alex Massey (@apdmassey) March 8, 2022

On Thursday, the All Blacks released a statement apologising for the tweet before the post was deleted and replaced with a new one.

"We didn't get it right and we apologise," an NZ Rugby spokesperson said.

"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game."

While our female athletes continue to inspire so many wāhine around Aotearoa & the world, we find out who inspires some of them to be the people & players they are. #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/IjqIMQE1rv — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns made a post of their own celebrating International Women's Day, asking some of their stars who they were inspired by.

