NZ Rugby apologises for International Women's Day tweet

The All Blacks have deleted and replaced a social media post celebrating International Women's Day that drew widespread criticism.
The controversial post was made to the All Blacks' official Twitter account on Tuesday. It read:
"Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day."
The post included photos of All Blacks players with their partners and family, however, people online were quick to point out that the post made no reference to the Black Ferns or women's rugby at all.
It was labelled tone deaf by many, particularly given the inclusion of All Black wing Sevu Reece amongst the photos, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his female partner in 2018.
Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled there were mitigating factors in the case.
Former England player and World Cup winner Kat Merchant said the post 'chose to ignore' the Black Ferns despite their World Champion status.
One Twitter user said even England Rugby's International Women's Day post celebrated the Black Ferns more than the All Blacks.
On Thursday, the All Blacks released a statement apologising for the tweet before the post was deleted and replaced with a new one.
"We didn't get it right and we apologise," an NZ Rugby spokesperson said.
"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game."
Meanwhile, the Black Ferns made a post of their own celebrating International Women's Day, asking some of their stars who they were inspired by.