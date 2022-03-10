Man missing after going for swim in Waikato River

Source: 1News

A man is missing after going swimming in the Waikato River in Hamilton on Thursday evening.

Waikato River in Hamilton.

Waikato River in Hamilton. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called at around 6:30pm on Thursday after the man failed to resurface.

Police say initial reports indicate the man had been on the river bank with two others before he entered the water for a swim, near the Rostrevor Street jetty.

Police have conducted river searches by boat and jet ski, however, these have been unsuccessful.

Searchers will continue their efforts on Friday.

The Police National Dive Team has been advised and is expected to join the search.

