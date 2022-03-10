LIVE: Watchdog aiming the ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

1News' live updates with Russia's invasion of Ukraine into its second week.

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine,. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Bombing resumes in Mariupol the day after Russia bombed maternity hospital

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tells Russian leaders the invasion will backfire

- Kamala Harris the US vice president has embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation into Russia' actions

- Ukraine’s foreign minister says talks between the top diplomats of Moscow and Kyiv produced no breakthrough

10.11am: From the Associated Press:

Viewers of Russian state TV are told that Russian troops are in Ukraine to save people there from “neo-Nazis” and to disarm a country that was preparing to wage war on its own population.

The TV reports also say that people across Russia are supporting what the Kremlin calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine by forming convoys in which cars display the tricolour Russian flags. Or they gather in courtyards and form a large letter “Z,” which has become a symbol of the Russian military. Or they rally in parking lots while chanting, “We don’t abandon our own.”

A news anchor at state TV channel Russia 24 rattled off the names of cities holding the demonstrations.

“Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Stavropol, Tula -– mass rallies in support of the special operation took place in these and many other cities all across the country,”

9.48am: The Kyiv Independent has reported Russian forces have shelled more than 280 schools since the start of their invasion of Ukraine.

⚡️Russian forces have shelled more than 280 schools since the start of the war.



Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet stated that Russian forces had destroyed or damaged 280 educational institutions through bombing and shelling. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

9.32am: Drone footage has emerged out of Ukraine showing Ukrainians attacking a Russian tank convoy.

Video released by Azov, a controversial part of Ukraine's military, was said to show aerials of the tanks being fired upon, possibly by a drone.

Ukraine says a Russian commander was killed.

9.30am: From the Associated Press:

While the situation regarding Ukraine’s nuclear facilities is “complex and difficult,” the head of the UN nuclear agency said on Friday that he is in contact with all sides to ascertain how to help ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters Thursday evening in Vienna that the nuclear watchdog has ”scheduled physical inspections” of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. He would not give any details on when or how those inspections would take place citing the sensitivity of the situation.

Grossi added that the IAEA also has “a number of remote monitoring devices” in operation.

When it comes to nuclear facilities based in conflict zones, the director-general said “we are trying to make sure that we will not have again added suffering because of any radioactive release or anything having to do with nuclear facilities.”

Grossi said he does not expect any side to intentionally target nuclear reactors, but there was the risk of unintentional shelling. He also stressed that at facilities taken by the Russian military, but operated by Ukrainian staff, it was paramount that employees get enough rest to be focused while working.

Grossi told reporters that there was not immediate danger of power cuts at the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, which Russian forces seized last week, and that even in the case of power cuts there would be “ample time” to restore it before anything dangerous could happen.

9.00am: From the Associated Press:

Top US intelligence officials admitted on Friday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war.

“My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. “Therefore, I questioned their will to fight. That was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honourably and are doing the right thing.”

The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn’t providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration is currently opposed to a Polish plan to donate old Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine, out of concern that Putin may view that as an escalation by the US or NATO.

8.50am: The Kyiv Independent is reporting Izium residents (east Urkaine) have come under attack during an evacuation.

"Russian forces violated the temporary ceasefire for a humanitarian corridor out of the city, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov," The Kyiv Independent said.

⚡️ Izium residents come under attack during evacuation.



Russian forces violated the temporary ceasefire for a humanitarian corridor out of the city, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov. Despite the attack, 44 buses left the city and evacuated 1,600 people. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

8.25am: The Globe and Mail is reporting that the Institute of International Finance (IIF) predicts Russia will see its economy decline by 15% this year.

In a new analysis released on Thursday, @IIF predicts the sanctions have triggered a severe recession in Russia that will see its economy shrink by 15% in 2022.



📈 https://t.co/mEyOLWgRuN pic.twitter.com/xQMflg1XSR — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) March 10, 2022

8.00am: White House press secretary Jen Psaki has explained why petrol prices have gone up in the US amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

.@PressSec breaks down what @POTUS's Russian oil ban means for Americans, our strong domestic oil production under President Biden, and the steps we're taking to mitigate the pain American families feel at the pump.pic.twitter.com/gaG8KUnywf — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) March 10, 2022

Fuel prices have sky rocketed internationally, with New Zealanders paying at least NZ$3 per litre.

7.25am: Photos emerging out of Ukraine and Poland show refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

(Source: Associated Press)

Refugees from Ukraine disembark from a charter plane arriving from Poland, at the military airport in Lisbon, Thursday, March 10.

A UN agency and others tracking migration say two million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia's invasion.

(Source: Associated Press)

Women and children board a train heading to Krakow after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on Thursday.

(Source: Associated Press)

Family members accompany disabled Ukrainian children, evacuated by doctors of the Central Clinical Hospital (MSWIA) from Warsaw in a special train heading for Gdansk, near the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.

6.34am: The Kyiv Independent is reporting the death of at least 71 children since Russia's invasion on Ukraine began.

Russian forces have deliberately attacked residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in multiple cities across Ukraine since the first day of its unprovoked all-out war on Ukraine launched on Feb. 24. pic.twitter.com/d3XqYxQQ96 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

6.27am: Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey have failed to halt the invasion.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu facilitated the meeting.

He welcomed the fact that Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Dmotry Kuleba of Ukraine spoke of the possibility of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents — with Russia agreeing “in principle” to such a meeting.

Cavusoglu pushed for a “sustainable cease-fire.”

“Until that can be established, we stressed the need for humanitarian corridors to remain open... We especially stressed the need for humanitarian corridors in Mariupol,” he said.

6.25am: A report from the BBC this morning details talks between Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers.

6.10am: Bombing has resumed in the city of Mariupol the day after Russia bombed a maternity and children’s hospital.

People in Mariupol are experiencing some of the worst huminitarian conditions in Ukraine with residents trapped in freezing temperatures without food, water or power.

The city’s deputy mayor says the death toll in the city is around 1200

6.00am: From the Associated Press

Ukraine's president is telling Russian leaders that their country’s invasion of Ukraine will backfire, by landing them in court and making their people hate them.

“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released on Friday.

The West has slapped harsh financial and economic sanctions on Russia because of the invasion, and the Ukrainian leader said the consequences will be felt by all Russians.

“And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

5.50am From the Associated Press

US Vice President Kamala Harris is praising the Polish people for taking in more than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Harris made the comments Thursday as she met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and hours after the U.S. House passed a massive spending bill that includes aid for Ukraine and its European allies. The legislation includes $6.8 billion to care for refugees and other economic help.

“I’ve been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people,” Harris said.

Harris also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. They were scheduled to hold an afternoon news conference.