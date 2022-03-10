Live: The New Zealander of the Year Awards 2022 - March 31

The New Zealander of the Year Awards 2022 will be livestreamed here on March 31 from 7.30pm.

New Zealander of the Year hosts Toni Street and Scotty Morrison. (Source: TVNZ)

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa celebrates the nation's game-changers, inspiring leaders and grand thinkers who make us proud to call Aotearoa home.

Gather your whānau and friends and get ready for a night of inspiring stories, incredible people and be one of the first in the country to set your sights on the 2022 New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa Winners. Thursday 31 March, 7.30pm.

The finalists for all the awards are listed here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three finalists for the New Zealander of the Year overall award are:

Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Havelock North) - Singer, songwriter and producer, Hinewehi Mohi is an artist of iconic status, who has championed the development of bilingual music, television production, music therapy and advocacy for te reo and tikanga Māori.

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Auckland) - Flatwater sprint kayaker, Lisa Carrington, became New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian after winning three gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics; her skill and hard work have made her one of New Zealand’s most successful and high-profile sports people.

Tā Tipene O’Regan (Canterbury) - Tā Tipene O’Regan is known for his work in Ngāi Tahu’s Treaty Settlement, as an educator and as a public figure whose life has been dedicated to building an inclusive, bicultural nation.The New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa celebrates the nation’s game-changers, inspiring leaders and grand thinkers who make us proud to call Aotearoa home.