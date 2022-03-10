LIVE: Britain says Russia admits using thermobaric weapons

The latest developments from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

- Russia admits conscripted soldiers have been sent to Ukraine

- Red Cross calls for “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuations

- Britain’s defence minister says Russia’s attack will become “more brutal and indiscriminate”

- Eighteen attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances documented since invasion began

1.52pm: Hilton has joined several other global brands in haltering business in Russia to show solidarity for Ukraine.

In a statement posted to their website, the hotel chain said "we have closed our corporate office in Moscow and will ensure continued work and pay for any impacted team members."

All new Hilton development activity in Russia is suspended indefinitely.

1.20pm: The BBC is reporting that Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is in Turkey for peace negotiations with Russia.

"The talks will be held on Thursday in the city of Antalya at the invitation of Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also seen arriving in Turkey.

"The three-way talks will be the first between the nation's top diplomats since the Russian invasion two weeks ago." the BBC said.

12.48pm: A report from the BBC this afternoon with more details of Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

11.52am: Footage has emerged of experts on the ground in Ukraine defusing a Russian bomb.

This #Russia-dropped bomb would flatten a building — and yet these #Ukraine EODs defuse it with 2 hands and a bottle of water, while shells audibly land nearby.



Mind boggling bravery.pic.twitter.com/KvCZeOxRyz — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 9, 2022

.

11.23am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's had another conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Had another conversation with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, further support for 🇺🇦 in fighting the aggressor, including defense assistance. Appreciate 🇬🇧 leadership in countering the crime Russia is committing on 🇺🇦 land. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

11.14am: NBC News correspondent Carol Lee has reported the US is concerned Russia could potentially be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

U.S. concerned Russia could potentially be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine after the Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine may be planning a false flag chemical weapon attack, per administration official. — Carol Lee (@carolelee) March 9, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has also said Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

10.15am: Photos emerging out of Ukraine show the devastation of Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

A woman walks outside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

9.53am: From the Associated Press:

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.

Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

9.40am: British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said the thousands of people crossing the borders into Poland from Ukraine is like nothing she's seen before.

The mass of people crossing the borders into Poland from #ukraine is like nothing I have ever seen before - thousands of bewildered, tired and hungry families with backpacks, children wrapped in blankets. Humanitarian need is growing exponentially. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) March 9, 2022

9.01am: The Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.

The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.



Watch the video below for more information about this weapon and its devastating impact.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d8PLQ0PhQD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022

8.57am: The BBC is reporting a small number of British soldiers have disobeyed orders and may have travelled to Ukraine to fight.

"The soldiers were absent without leave and may have gone to Ukraine," BBC said.

8.34am: From the Associated Press:

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 21, 2021 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. 2022, left, and on Wednesday March 9, 2022, after the invasion, right.

Grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

8.10am: The European Commission has announced further sanctions responding to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine



🔹Listing 160 individuals: oligarchs, Russian Federation Council members

🔹Belarus banking sector

🔹Export of maritime navigation technology to Russia

🔹Adding crypto-assets — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 9, 2022

8.03am: Footage has emerged of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike in Mikolaiv.

The moment of an MLRS strike in Mikolaiv. https://t.co/stgTPpZupc pic.twitter.com/rkcHUc9UNR — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 9, 2022

7.47am: BBC is reporting Ukraine's ex-president Petro Poroshenko believes warplanes should be sent to Ukraine but the US has rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to the country.

"Nato is already involved in the conflict, don't have any illusion"



Ukraine's ex-president Petro Poroshenko believes warplanes should be sent to Ukraine, but the US has rejected an offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 jets to the countryhttps://t.co/GEYmfkA0R3 pic.twitter.com/h1P00XVgEy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 9, 2022

"Nato has so far ruled out placing a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid concerns it would draw the military alliance into war with Russia. But Poroshenko argues Nato is already involved in the conflict," the BBC said.

7.38am: Associated Press reporter joined Breakfast live from Lviv with the latest Ukraine Russia updates.

7.19am: From the Associated Press:

Luxury Italian car maker Ferrari says it has decided to suspend production of vehicles for the Russian market for now.

Dutch brewer Heineken, TV company Discovery and the Universal Music Group have joined the corporate exodus from Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

Heineken said on Wednesday it will stop the production, advertising and sale of the beer brand in Russia. The company said it stands with the Ukrainian people and called the Russian government’s war “an unprovoked and completely unjustified attack.”

“We will take immediate steps to ring-fence our Russian business from the wider Heineken business to stop the flow of monies, royalties and dividends out of Russia,” said Heinken, which earlier stopped all new investments and exports to Russia.

Discovery said in a brief statement that it decided to “suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia.”

7.11am: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared a video of Mariupol Hospital.

"How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

6.58am: A report from BBC earlier this morning as Russia agrees on a 12 hour seize fire in Ukraine:

6.50am: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are speaking at a joint press conference amid Russia's continued attack on Ukraine.

Live now! @SecBlinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz, also streaming on https://t.co/58Uc9lIgDz and https://t.co/Fiackmg0Kl. https://t.co/me2nbTWwXO — Department of State (@StateDept) March 9, 2022

"I cannot remember a time where we've seen such unity in the transatlantic relationship," Blinken said during the media conference.

6.33am: The Kyiv Independent has shared a video of the destruction caused at Mariupol Hospital in Ukraine.

⚡️ Russian airstrike destroys maternity, children's hospital in Mariupol.



According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are still adults and kids under the rubble. The number of victims is yet unknown, local authorities report.



Video: Mariupol City Council pic.twitter.com/dBGWRzEQrw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 9, 2022

6.17am: From the Associated Press

This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A statement on the city council’s social media account on Thursday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.”

The deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.