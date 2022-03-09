Shane Warne's legspinning protege in line for Test debut

Mitchell Swepson is the front runner to be handed an emotional Test debut just a week after the death of mentor Shane Warne, as Australia lean towards two spinners for Karachi.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson has said he owes much of his development to Shane Warne. (Source: AAP)

Australia's preparations for Saturday's second Test began even before the dour first contest in Rawalpindi was complete, with Pat Cummins resting quicks in Pakistan's second innings.

Cummins then admitted the team was already strongly considering playing two frontline spinners in the final two Tests of the series, after calling on part-timers to assist Nathan Lyon in the opener.

Realistically selections would not have changed the outcome of the first Test, after Pakistan finished the match 0-252 in their second innings on a wicket that offered nothing for quicks.

But Australian officials are expecting Karachi to be different, with Rawalpindi previously identified as the one pace-friendly pitch.

"From our intel in Karachi and Lahore a second spinner is probably the way to go, but we'll have a look," Cummins said.

"It may have been may have been helpful here (in Rawalpindi) but I don't think it would have made too much of a difference.

"We were expecting more up-and-down bounce and reverse swing (that didn't come)."

When asked if Australia would likely opt for a wrist spinner in the form of Swepson to partner Nathan Lyon, rather than another finger spinner in Ashton Agar, Cummins indicated it would be the case.

"It is an asset for sure having a wrist spinner, it's something a bit different. And Sweppo has been bowling beautifully," Cummins said.

"We'll get to Karachi and have a look. But absolutely Sweppo as a wrist spinner is a huge chance if we play two."

If Australia were to go with Swepson, it would grant Warne a wish he called for over several seasons for his protege.

The pair worked together on regular occasions in the last three years before the 52-year-old's sudden death last week.

The Queenslander has previously recalled the impact Warne had on his approach to the crease, with the Spin King slowing down his run up within six balls of working with him in 2019.

The change helped Swepson become the country's most consistent red-ball wrist spinner, cutting his economy rate drastically while still picking up wickets.

Warne first called for Swepson to be picked for the Sydney Test in 2020, and made similar suggestions in this summer's Ashes to help prepare for him the tour of Pakistan.

Neither selection came to fruition, but making Swepson Australia's first front-line legspinner since Steve Smith a decade ago would come at the end of an already emotional week for the team.

"It's been a really tough week," Cummins said after the draw in Rawalpindi.

"A few members were closer to Rod (Marsh) or Shane than others, and everyone deals differently.

"Everyone's still in a bit of disbelief. Especially with Shane's passing happening so suddenly.

"It's certainly been a big point of conversation."

Swepson's selection would likely be at the expense of Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc, with Cameron Green to act as a third quick.

Meanwhile Pakistan will be able to recall quicks Harris Rauf Haris and Hasan Ali for the second Test, after both recovered from Covid-19.