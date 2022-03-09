Liverpool into Champions League quarters despite 2nd-leg loss

Liverpool suffered its first Anfield loss in a year but still overcame Inter Milan and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Mane in action against Inter Milan at Anfield. (Source: Associated Press)

Leading 2-0 from the last-16 first leg in Italy, Lautaro Martinez’s swerving shot that reduced the deficit in the 61st minute gave the Italian champions a hope of a comeback.

But within two minutes, Inter’s task was made more difficult when Alexis Sanchez was sent off after his follow-through on Fabinho earned him a second booking.

Liverpool held on to lose 1-0 and advance 2-1 on aggregate. The 2019 Champions League winners are in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years despite its first loss in the competition this season.

Liverpool had chances to level. Mohamed Salah volleyed against the post and Luis Diaz's close-range shot was deflected over by Arturo Vidal.

Inter went out with only the consolation of being the first team to win at Anfield since Fulham 366 days earlier.