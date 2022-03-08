LIVE: Thousands evacuated from Ukrainian city, official says

The latest developments in Ukraine on the 14th day of the Russian invasion.

What you need to know

The US has confirmed a ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports. The UK announced it would phase out oil and oil products from Russia by the end of 2022.

Ukraine is accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire and shelling a humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to the besieged Mariupol. Russia is, once again, offering to provide safe exits from at least five cities in Ukraine after previous attempts failed.

The UN human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 474 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The Geneva-based office says another 861 had been injured as of Tuesday, local time. The office only reports casualties it confirms, and believes real figures are considerably higher.

The UN estimates more than 2 million people, which includes 1 million children, have fled Ukraine since the fighting began.

The Government is allowing Ukrainian visa holders in New Zealand to stay for longer. Ukrainian nationals overseas who have valid visas can also come to the country immediately.

Live updates

11.11am: Charity Save the Children says as 1 million child refugees escape the fighting in Ukraine, the risk of separation grows.

A refugee child fleeing the conflict in Ukraine holds flowers, given out to celebrate International Women's Day, as he sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border. (Source: Associated Press)

"Reports from the border suggest that some children are arriving unaccompanied after being sent by family members who were unable to leave Ukraine but wanted their children to be safe from ground attack and aerial explosions," the charity says.

"Others have been separated from their families in the chaos of fleeing their homes. Many of the solo arrivals are under 14 and showing signs of psychological distress."

Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe director, says the charity is establishing family tracing and reunification procedures with other agencies to help reunite children with extended family and friends in Poland and neighbouring countries.

She says child protection systems and reporting mechanisms are also being set up to keep the children safe.

Save the Children NZ chief executive Heidi Coetzee says Kiwis have donated more than $300,000 to help Ukrainian children.

11.03am: Belarusian media outlet Nexta has posted a photo appearing to show Russians lining up outside McDonald's after the fast food chain announced earlier on Wednesday it was temporarily closing all restaurants in the country because of Ukraine's invasion.

11.00am: Any Russian aircraft that enters the UK's airspace can be detained by the Government, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps says.

"We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die," he says.

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

10.52am: Pepsi is also suspending sales of its non-essential products in Russia, joining the likes of Starbucks, McDonald's and Coca-Cola.

The beverage and food company was under increasing pressure to pull its operations from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. But, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier PepsiCo was reluctant to shut down in Russia because it employed tens of thousands in the country and made essentials like milk and baby formula.

PepsiCo’s CEO Ramon Laguarta says in a statement they entered the Russian market "at the height of the Cold War and helped create common ground between the United States and the Soviet Union".

"However, given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine, we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7 Up and Mirinda. We will also be suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia," Laguarta says.

"As a food and beverage company, now more than ever we must stay true to the humanitarian aspect of our business. That means we have a responsibility to continue to offer our other products in Russia, including daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food."

Laguarta says the company will also continue to support its 20,000 Russian associates and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers in its supply chain.

The company is donating NZ$5.8 million to the Red Cross, World Vision, the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen and Save the Children, he adds.

10.38am: From the Associated Press:

Authorities evacuated thousands of people from the eastern city of Sumy, a senior Ukrainian official says.

A mother and her child, fleeing Ukraine, wait to board a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says 5000 people, including 1700 foreign students, were evacuated from Sumy on Wednesday.

Vereshchuk reaffirms that Ukraine will not accept Moscow’s offer to establish safe corridors for civilians to head toward Russia, saying it will only agree to safe exits leading westward.

Vereshchuk says that the evacuation from the southern port of Mariupol failed earlier on Wednesday because the Russian troops fired on a Ukrainian convoy carrying humanitarian cargo to Mariupol that was to carry civilians from the city on its way back.

She says the city is in a “catastrophic situation” cut from water, power and communications, adding that a child in Mariupol has died of dehydration.

The Russian military denies firing on convoys and charges that the Ukrainian side is blocking the evacuation effort.

10.00am: From the Associated Press:

Poland says it will give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military. Ukraine has pleaded for more warplanes.

The decision comes as Washington looks at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with Soviet-era fighters and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss.

Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly Soviet-era fighter jets.

The Polish Foreign Ministry says in a statement that Poland is ready to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities."

9.55am: Coca-Cola and Starbucks are suspending all of their operations in Russia.

In a statement, Coca-Cola says it will continue to assess the situation.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine."

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says in a statement the beverage company decided to immediately pause business activity in Russia as it continues to watch "tragic events unfold".

He says the shipment of all Starbucks products will also be halted, and its licensed partner is pausing store operations.

Johnson says Starbucks will continue to support its almost 2000 Russian partners who depend on them for their livelihoods.

"Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency."

9.47am: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

From the Associated Press:

Critics of Russia say sanctioning its energy exports would be the best - perhaps only - way to force Moscow to pull back from Ukraine.

A full embargo would be most effective if it includes European allies, which are also desperate to stop the violence in Ukraine and the danger Moscow poses to the continent.

Gas pump (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Yet, it's far from clear that all of Europe would take part in an embargo, though Britain announced that it would phase out Russian oil imports by the year's end.

Unlike the US, Europe is deeply reliant on energy it imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia. While the US can replace the relatively small amount of fuel it receives from Moscow, Europe can't, at least not anytime soon.

Thus, the impact of the US oil ban on Russia would likely be minimal. The US imports a small share of Russia's oil exports and typically doesn't buy any of its natural gas.

Last year, roughly 8 per cent of US imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Together, the imports totalled the equivalent of 245 million barrels in 2021, which was roughly 672,000 barrels of oil and petroleum products a day. But, imports of Russian oil have been declining rapidly as buyers shun the fuel.

Because the amount of oil the US imports from Russia is modest, Russia can potentially sell that oil elsewhere, perhaps in China or India. Still, it will probably have to sell it at a steep discount, because fewer and fewer buyers are accepting Russian oil.

If Russia were eventually shut off from the global market, rogue countries such as Iran and Venezuela might be "welcomed back" as sources of oil, says Claudio Galimberti, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

Such additional sources could, in turn, potentially stabilise prices.

9.28am: Amid the turmoil in Ukraine and the newly-announced ban on Russian gas imports in the US, Kiwis are also experiencing a massive rise in fuel prices at the pump.

The average price of 91 in Auckland and Wellington - the highest in the country - exceeds NZ$3 a litre and is still rising.

Canterbury has the lowest average gas price at NZ$2.87 per litre for 91, according to fuel finding app Gaspy.

Data from Gaspy shows the steep increase in gas prices in recent days.

9.07am: Russia offers humanitarian corridors again

From the Associated Press:

The Russian military is offering again to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities after several previous attempts to establish safe exits failed.

A girl sits in the improvised bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 7. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling again made it impossible for civilians to use the corridors on Wednesday despite a deal reached a day earlier.

The Russian military counters the claim, alleging that Ukraine only has allowed civilians to use one corridor from the city of Sumy and blocked other routes from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev says the Russian military has announced it will stop firing at 10am Wednesday Ukraine time (9pm Wednesday New Zealand time) to let civilians leave safely via the corridors.

He suggests setting up a hotline between Russia and Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation.

8.51am: Under fire Russian gymnast says he'd show war symbol again

The Russian gymnast who was criticised for displaying a pro-war symbol at a World Cup event while sharing the podium with a Ukrainian rival says he has no regrets and would do it again if given the opportunity.

Ivan Kuliak. (Source: Claro Sports)

Speaking to Russian state-controlled media outlet RT, Ivan Kuliak says: "I would do exactly the same."

"I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means... I didn't wish anything bad on anyone. I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace."

Kuliak, who had trained with the Russian military, was slammed on social media for taping a makeshift "Z" to his singlet for the medal ceremony after winning bronze in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup event in Doha on Monday.

The "Z" is a common symbol painted on tanks and other war machines currently being used in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is also worn by civilians and officials who support Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation is investigating the incident. Kuliak may face a lengthy ban from the sport or be stripped of his medal.

Read the full story here.

8.29am: Zelensky thanks the US and President Joe Biden for banning all Russian oil imports. Read more details about the ban here.

The Ukrainian President tweets that the ban will strike "in the heart of Putin’s war machine".

Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

Biden says the economic sanctions the US has imposed on Moscow has "caused the Russian economy to crater".

We are enforcing an enormous package of economic sanctions that has caused the Russian economy to crater.



The Russian ruble is down almost 50 percent since Putin announced his war.



It is now worth less than one American penny. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2022

8.18am: Kiwi couple celebrates after Ukrainian family reaches safety

Let's return now to the story of Kiwi Alex Wills and his Ukraine-born fiancée Marria Torbina, who Breakfast first met on Tuesday.

The couple is anxiously trying to get Torbina’s 64-year-old mother to New Zealand after the Government promised last week it would fast-track visa applications from Ukrainians to come to New Zealand. Wills said on Tuesday the reality was far more convoluted.

Wills says he worried about what would happen to his mother-in-law after her 30-hour train ride to the border of Slovakia and Hungary from Ukraine.

Without a clear path to come to New Zealand, "in a best-case scenario, she will be standing in the corner of a gym in Slovakia with goodness knows what facilities at 64 years old", he says.

On Wednesday, thanks to a kind-hearted Breakfast viewer, Torbina says: “I’m very happy to announce that my mum made it to Slovakia."

"We got lots of love, lots of support and we were contacted by a lovely New Zealand lady who has family in Slovakia... she contacted her sister who is now in touch with us to help our mamma to stay in Slovakia until we wait for [a] decision about [a] visa to New Zealand."

Read their full story here.

Since the pair spoke to Breakfast on Tuesday, the Government has made changes to visas for Ukrainians to make it easier for them to stay for longer in New Zealand, or come immediately.

8.01am: The Associated Press reports the Russian military says 723 people were evacuated from Sumy to Poltava. It identified them as mostly citizens of India, with the rest from China, Jordan and Tunisia. It made no mention of any Ukrainians among those evacuated.

7.43am: Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi was on Breakfast earlier this morning to discuss the changes he announced on Tuesday that will make it easier for Ukrainians in New Zealand to stay for longer, and for visa holders overseas to come faster.

"[Nearly] Two weeks into this invasion. How long will it go? Do we offer the likes of temporary visas or is it more permanent?" Faafoi told Breakfast.

"We want to make sure that we carefully work through those issues, mindful of the urgency and concern that people in NZ have for their families in Ukraine, and obviously the situation in Ukraine is getting exponentially worse."

The full detail of Faafoi's announcement can be found here.

7.38am: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua is in Poland, near its border with Ukraine.

As UK MPs in the House of Commons rise to their feet to applaud Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky .. John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ rings out here at Poland border. pic.twitter.com/vWf8ivjUpQ — Daniel Faitaua (@DanielFaitaua) March 8, 2022

He says the border crossing is packed with mostly women and children. He says bus after bus is filling up with refugees seeking shelter or heading to the train station.

7.20am: McDonald's temporarily closes all restaurants in Russia

McDonald's will temporarily close all of its restaurants and pause all of its commercial operations in Russia.

In a statement from CEO Chris Kempczinski, he says he has spoken to many in the company in recent days.

"For 66 years, we have operated with the belief that communities are made better when there’s a McDonald’s nearby," he says.

"In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand. And we serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s.

"In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.

"At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine."

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

Kempczinski says all McDonald’s employees in Russia will continue to receive a salary, and the Ronald McDonald House Charity will continue its full operations.

"RMHC Ukraine is partnering with local hospitals and providing humanitarian aid throughout the country."

He says McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation in Russia and Ukraine before deciding if additional measures are needed.

"At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts."

7.15am: Prices for Brent Crude are at US$126.9 a barrel, up 3 per cent, as the US announces a ban on Russian oil imports.

7.12am: Overnight New Zealand time, Ukraine has accused Russia of breaking a ceasefire and shelling a humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to the besieged Mariupol.

That's according to Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 8, 2022

From the Associated Press:

Buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carried water, medicine and food toward Mariupol, a scene of some of the worst desperation. The plan was for them to then ferry civilians out of the city of 430,000 people, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says.

But soon after officials announced that buses were on their way, Ukrainian officials say they had learned of shelling on the escape route.

It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol or whether any civilians managed to get out.

The city's deputy mayor tells the BBC that Russian forces continued to pound areas where people were trying to gather ahead of being evacuated.

Russia said, before Tuesday's talks with Ukraine, civilians would be allowed safe passage out of several cities, including Sumy, Mariupol, Chernihiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv. It also isn't clear if evacuations had happened from any of the other cities aside from Sumy.

Ukrainian officials say a safe corridor did open early Tuesday (local time) from Irpin, a city near Kyiv that has been without electricity, water and heat for days. But it's not clear how long it remained open or how many people used it.

Many of Moscow's proposed evacuation corridors lead to Russia, either directly or through Russia's ally Belarus.

The Russian military says it proposed two safe corridor options from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, including one that would lead to Russia and the other to the West.

Proposed corridors for civilian evacuation in Ukraine as of March 8. (Source: Associated Press)

But it says the Ukrainian government accepted only one of the 10 routes - from Sumy to Poltava.

Ukrainian officials are blasting the corridors to Russia as unacceptable, but there is no confirmation that they rejected other corridors, as the Russian military claims.

7.00am: From the Associated Press:

Britain is joining the United States in announcing a ban on imports of Russian oil.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says oil and oil products from Russia will be phased out by the end of the year.

He says the transition period “will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports”, which account for 8 per cent of UK demand.

Kwarteng says the UK would work with its other oil suppliers, including the US, the Netherlands and the Gulf states, to secure extra supplies.

6.55am: Biden bans Russian oil

A bit more now on earlier developments overnight New Zealand time.

From the Associated Press:

US President Biden announces the US is “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy” by banning imports of Russian oil, the latest sanction intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports. (Source: Associated Press)

“We will not be part of subsidising Putin’s war,” he says in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

Biden’s announcement comes amid rising pressure from Democrats and Republicans, and it reflects a willingness to accept the political risk of rising gas prices to economically retaliate against Russia.

“Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden says. “It’s going to cost us as well in the United States.”

Although Biden had tried to work in concert with European allies, he acknowledges many are not announcing a similar ban because they’re more reliant on Moscow for oil and gas.

“So we can take this step when others can not,” he says.

“But we’re working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well.”

Read the full story here.

6.43am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praises Zelensky for standing firm for democracy and freedom.

"At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against a brutal assault. Their actions are inspiring millions by their courage and their devotion," Johnson says after Zelensky's address to the House of Commons.

He says the UK will continue to tighten the "economic vice" around Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Britain and our allies are determined to press on - to press on with supplying our Ukrainians friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland, as they deserve."

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer says the House is moved by "the bravery, the resolve and the leadership" of Zelensky.

"Invading troops march through his streets, shells rain down on his people, and assassins seek his life.

"No one would have blamed him for fleeing. Instead, he has stayed in Kyiv to lead the Ukrainian people and to fight."

6.30am: Zelensky addresses UK Parliament

Mōrena and welcome to live coverage from 1News as the fighting in Ukraine enters its 14th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just addressed UK’s House of Commons virtually. He becomes the first foreign leader to address the House of Commons.

The Commons chamber and the public gallery are packed. Zelensky was greeted with a standing ovation.

Zelensky says dozens of children had already died in the war.

“These are the children that could have lived, but these people have taken them away from us.”

He tells MPs Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Britain’s against Nazi Germany in World War II.

He says he’s proud his country continued fighting even after calls from Moscow they lay down their arms.

“We did feel our force. The force of our people who oppose the occupants until the end," he says.

"We will not give up and we will not lose. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost."

Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky repeats his previous calls for a no-fly zone over his country - something the US and its NATO allies have refused to do because it could bring them into direct conflict with Russia.

British MPs are about to speak in response.