LIVE: McDonald's temporarily closes all restaurants in Russia

The latest developments in Ukraine on the 14th day of the Russian invasion.

What you need to know

The US has confirmed a ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports. The UK announced it would phase out oil and oil products from Russia by the end of 2022.

Ukraine is accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire and shelling a humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to the besieged Mariupol.

The UN human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 474 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The Geneva-based office says another 861 had been injured as of Tuesday, local time. The office only reports casualties it confirms, and believes real figures are considerably higher.

The UN estimates more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began.

The Government is allowing Ukrainian visa holders in New Zealand to stay for longer. Ukrainian nationals overseas who have valid visas can also come to the country immediately.

Live updates

7.38am: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua is in Poland, near its border with Ukraine.

He says the border crossing is packed with mostly women and children. He says bus after bus is filling up with refugees seeking shelter or heading to the train station.

7.20am: McDonald's will temporarily close all of its restaurants and pause all of its commercial operations in Russia.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement from CEO Chris Kempczinski, he says he has spoken to many in the company in recent days.

"For 66 years, we have operated with the belief that communities are made better when there’s a McDonald’s nearby," he says.

"In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand. And we serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s.

"In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.

"At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine."

Kempczinski says all McDonald’s employees in Russia will continue to receive a salary, and the Ronald McDonald House Charity will continue its full operations.

"RMHC Ukraine is partnering with local hospitals and providing humanitarian aid throughout the country."

He says McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation in Russia and Ukraine before deciding if additional measures are needed.

"At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts."

7.15am: Prices for Brent Crude are at US$126.9 a barrel, up 3 per cent, as the US announces a ban on Russian oil imports.

7.12am: Overnight New Zealand time, Ukraine has accused Russia of breaking a ceasefire and shelling a humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to the besieged Mariupol.

That's according to Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 8, 2022

From the Associated Press:

Buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carried water, medicine and food toward Mariupol, a scene of some of the worst desperation. The plan was for them to then ferry civilians out of the city of 430,000 people, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says.

But soon after officials announced that buses were on their way, Ukrainian officials say they had learned of shelling on the escape route.

It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol or whether any civilians managed to get out.

The city's deputy mayor tells the BBC that Russian forces continued to pound areas where people were trying to gather ahead of being evacuated.

Russia said, before Tuesday's talks with Ukraine, civilians would be allowed safe passage out of several cities, including Sumy, Mariupol, Chernihiv, Kyiv and Kharkiv. It also isn't clear if evacuations had happened from any of the other cities aside from Sumy.

Ukrainian officials say a safe corridor did open early Tuesday (local time) from Irpin, a city near Kyiv that has been without electricity, water and heat for days. But it's not clear how long it remained open or how many people used it.

Many of Moscow's proposed evacuation corridors lead to Russia, either directly or through Russia's ally Belarus.

The Russian military says it proposed two safe corridor options from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, including one that would lead to Russia and the other to the West.

Proposed corridors for civilian evacuation in Ukraine as of March 8. (Source: Associated Press)

But it says the Ukrainian government accepted only one of the 10 routes - from Sumy to Poltava.

Ukrainian officials are blasting the corridors to Russia as unacceptable, but there is no confirmation that they rejected other corridors, as the Russian military claims.

7.00am: From the Associated Press:

Britain is joining the United States in announcing a ban on imports of Russian oil.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says oil and oil products from Russia will be phased out by the end of the year.

He says the transition period “will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports”, which account for 8 per cent of UK demand.

Kwarteng says the UK would work with its other oil suppliers, including the US, the Netherlands and the Gulf states, to secure extra supplies.

6.55am: Biden bans Russian oil

A bit more now on earlier developments overnight New Zealand time.

From the Associated Press:

US President Biden announces the US is “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy” by banning imports of Russian oil, the latest sanction intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports. (Source: Associated Press)

“We will not be part of subsidising Putin’s war,” he says in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

Biden’s announcement comes amid rising pressure from Democrats and Republicans, and it reflects a willingness to accept the political risk of rising gas prices to economically retaliate against Russia.

“Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden says. “It’s going to cost us as well in the United States.”

Although Biden had tried to work in concert with European allies, he acknowledges many are not announcing a similar ban because they’re more reliant on Moscow for oil and gas.

“So we can take this step when others can not,” he says.

“But we’re working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well.”

Read the full story here.

6.43am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praises Zelensky for standing firm for democracy and freedom.

"At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against a brutal assault. Their actions are inspiring millions by their courage and their devotion," Johnson says after Zelensky's address to the House of Commons.

He says the UK will continue to tighten the "economic vice" around Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Britain and our allies are determined to press on - to press on with supplying our Ukrainians friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland, as they deserve."

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer says the House is moved by "the bravery, the resolve and the leadership" of Zelensky.

"Invading troops march through his streets, shells rain down on his people, and assassins seek his life.

"No one would have blamed him for fleeing. Instead, he has stayed in Kyiv to lead the Ukrainian people and to fight."

6.30am: Zelensky addresses UK Parliament

Mōrena and welcome to live coverage from 1News as the fighting in Ukraine enters its 14th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just addressed UK’s House of Commons virtually. He becomes the first foreign leader to address the House of Commons.

The Commons chamber and the public gallery are packed. Zelensky was greeted with a standing ovation.

Zelensky says dozens of children had already died in the war.

“These are the children that could have lived, but these people have taken them away from us.”

He tells MPs Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Britain’s against Nazi Germany in World War II.

He says he’s proud his country continued fighting even after calls from Moscow they lay down their arms.

“We did feel our force. The force of our people who oppose the occupants until the end," he says.

"We will not give up and we will not lose. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost."

Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber lying in a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky repeats his previous calls for a no-fly zone over his country - something the US and its NATO allies have refused to do because it could bring them into direct conflict with Russia.

British MPs are about to speak in response.