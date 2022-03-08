Kiwi Fern pleads guilty to biting player in NRLW match

St George Illawarra's Madison Bartlett has pleaded guilty to biting a Parramatta player with her NRLW fate to be decided at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Madison Bartlett runs for the Kiwi Ferns in 2019.

The one-Test Kiwi Ferns winger submitted the plea after she was accused of biting the arm of Sereana Naitokatoka in the 38th minute of Sunday's win over the Eels in Wollongong.

The match review panel referred the matter directly to the judiciary, with Bartlett to appear via a video link.

Bartlett was returning a line dropout when she was tackled by Naitokatoka and another Eels player.

It was alleged Bartlett bit her opponent while five-eighth Naitokatoka was on top of her completing the tackle.

Naitokatoka was charged for making dangerous contact with Bartlett's head and neck in the same tackle and received an official warning.

Dragons back-rower Kody House was suspended for one game after accepting an early guilty plea for a shoulder charge, also involving Natiokatoka.

League

