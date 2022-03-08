Christchurch anti-mandate protesters told to leave by Thursday

Protesters illegally camped at Christchurch's Cranmer Square for nearly four weeks have been asked to leave by Thursday.

By Niva Chittock of rnz.co.nz

Christchurch City Council staff and police visited the park on Tuesday morning to formally notify the protesters, who are opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Council spokesperson Jane Davis said the group responded positively and were willing to take down structures by Wednesday night.

The council believed between 50 and 70 people remained at the square, Davis said.

"The council and the police have been working towards a peaceful end to the protest for the duration of the occupation. The council respects people's rights to protest and to express their views, however, we have reached the view that the occupation is now unreasonable."

The decision was made following discussions with police and protesters, Davis said.

Local residents had been informed, she said.

"We have been regularly communicating with the Cranmer Square residents to keep them updated on activities."

When asked how the council intends to deal with any protesters who do not leave, Davis responded: "At this stage [the council is] confident the protesters will voluntarily leave the square".