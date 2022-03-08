Christchurch anti-mandate protesters told to leave by Thursday

Source:

Protesters illegally camped at Christchurch's Cranmer Square for nearly four weeks have been asked to leave by Thursday.

By Niva Chittock of rnz.co.nz

Christchurch City Council staff and police visited the park on Tuesday morning to formally notify the protesters, who are opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Council spokesperson Jane Davis said the group responded positively and were willing to take down structures by Wednesday night.

The council believed between 50 and 70 people remained at the square, Davis said.

"The council and the police have been working towards a peaceful end to the protest for the duration of the occupation. The council respects people's rights to protest and to express their views, however, we have reached the view that the occupation is now unreasonable."

The decision was made following discussions with police and protesters, Davis said.

Local residents had been informed, she said.

"We have been regularly communicating with the Cranmer Square residents to keep them updated on activities."

When asked how the council intends to deal with any protesters who do not leave, Davis responded: "At this stage [the council is] confident the protesters will voluntarily leave the square".

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Why RATs can show negative when you're feeling symptoms

2

23,894 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Tuesday

3

Govt expected to make decision on isolation length soon

4

Mild Covid infection can result in 'significant' changes to the brain

5

Homeless mother forced to pitch tent during Hawke's Bay storm

Latest Stories

Mild Covid infection can result in 'significant' changes to the brain

Teaching Council violated its own privacy policy - review

Johnson to start in Warriors return as team named for opener

Supermarket sector competition 'not working well for consumers'

LIVE: 'I fear no one' Zelensky says as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine

Related Stories

Mild Covid infection can result in 'significant' changes to the brain

Govt expected to make decision on isolation length soon

23,894 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Tuesday

Blood found on couches at alleged Christchurch murder scene