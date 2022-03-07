Pregnant women carried down Melbourne hospital stairs

Women in labour have been carried down flights of stairs at a Melbourne hospital for emergency Caesarean births because of a broken lift.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In photos seen by AAP, staff at Angliss Hospital in the city's outer eastern suburbs, have been practising lifting and sliding a stretcher using a system of ropes to get to an operating theatre.

Another photo shows a pregnant woman on a stretcher surrounded by nursing staff.

Many other women needing to undergo a Caesarean birth were put through the ordeal in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Health has since temporarily relocated maternity services to Box Hill Hospital.

A spokesman for Eastern Health would not confirm whether the stretcher and winch was used to move patients between levels, but a number of sources confirmed it had taken place.

"Eastern Health are in the process of replacing the lift at our Angliss campus, however the replacement of such a significant piece of equipment will take some time," the spokesman said in a statement.

"The maternity service at Angliss Hospital requires reliable access to this lift in order to facilitate time-critical clinical procedures."

In the statement, he said care of patients was of "critical importance" and the move to Box Hill was the safest outcome for all concerned.

AAP is unaware of anyone being injured during the manoeuvre.

The spokesman said patients had already been moved to Box Hill Hospital and midwives were currently in the process of contacting expectant mothers to discuss their options.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed the number of beds and birth rooms at Box Hill is increasing to accommodate the influx of patients.

It is not known how long it will take to get the replacement part to fix the elevator.