Around 1600 affected after Covid vaccines stored incorrectly

The Southern District Health Board has apologised and is urging nearly 1600 people to receive a replacement Covid-19 vaccine after the vials were stored at the "incorrect temperature".

The incidents happened in the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago districts between December 1 2021 and January 28 2022.

The DHB was alerted last Thursday after an immunisation co-ordinator audited provider and found a "cool chain failure" around how the vaccination was stored.

“There is no risk of harm to individuals that have received a vaccine stored at an incorrect temperature. However, in these circumstances the vaccine is not considered to be potent nor to produce a reliable level of immunity,” said SDHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack.

A failure like this can occur at any stage of the vaccination journey where the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at a specific temperature to give the best possible immune response.

The DHB says it is urgently contacting the people involved which extends as far as Auckland via text message, a phone call and email or letter where necessary.

“The SDHB recognises the inconvenience and anxiety it may cause for the affected individuals. We sincerely apologise to those people who have been impacted by this incident, and also to their whānau,” says SDHB Chief Executive Officer, Chris Fleming.

Queenstown-Lakes District Mayor, Jim Boult, said: “It’s extremely disappointing to hear that a number of folk who have tried to do the right thing and get vaccinated or boosted have fallen foul of an isolated failure in the cold storage system. For those affected who received their first, second or booster shots, believing themselves to be gaining vital protection against omicron this will no doubt be very stressful and worrying.”

“However, the checks and balances in the SDHB’s system have picked up this failure and it is reassuring to know that each and every individual who received an affected dose will be contacted directly in the next few days so they can take the necessary steps to get the protection they need,” said Mayor Boult.

The district health board is now conducting an independent review into the issue.

While it is believed to be an "isolated incident" the DHB will also audit all 130 providers across the district to confirm the problem is not widespread.

Some answers to frequently asked questions on replacement vaccines can be found here.