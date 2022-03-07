LIVE: Russia's offer to let civilians flee a 'trap' - France

The fighting in Ukraine has entered its 13th day. Keep up with the latest developments with live updates from 1News.

What you need to know

The New Zealand Government is proposing a targeted sanction regime against Russia. The bespoke Russia Sanctions Bill is expected to pass under urgency in Parliament this week. The Government has also released a list of 100 people associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine that come under a travel ban.

The UN human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The Geneva-based office says another 801 had been injured as of midnight Sunday, local time. The office only reports casualties it confirms, and believes real figures are considerably higher.

The UN estimates more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since fighting began.

A third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia has ended. A Ukraine official says there are small improvements to the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

Live updates

ADVERTISEMENT

9.23am: Charity Save the Children says it's "outraged" at the deaths of eight people, including a woman and her two children, killed in a mortar shell attack on Monday as they tried to flee Irpin.

Civilians cross the shelled bridge in Irpin on March 3, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

The BBC reports the shells were from Russian forces, and the deaths happened as the civilians were trying to cross a damaged bridge to escape.

Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe director, says all parties must respect international humanitarian and human rights laws to minimise civilian harm.

"Perpetrators of crimes against children - including children caught in the crossfire - must be held to account and brought to justice," Saghoyan says.

A Ukrainian police officer helps people as artillery echoes nearby while fleeing Irpin in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"For the children who witnessed this incident, without support, their suffering may last for years. They may struggle with anxiety and depression, or have nightmares, re-living the horror of the experience."

ADVERTISEMENT

The charity has teams in Poland and Romania to help refugees from Ukraine.

9.13am: The Government promised last week it would fast-track visa applications from Ukrainians to come to New Zealand. But, one Kiwi says the reality is far more convoluted.

That’s the case for Alex Wills and fiancée Marria Torbina, who are anxiously trying to get Torbina’s 64-year-old mother to New Zealand.

Willis tells Breakfast “there’s just been no help from Immigration or the New Zealand Government”.

While there’s a note on the Immigration New Zealand website saying Ukrainians’ visa applications will be prioritised, there isn’t a dedicated place to apply.

Willis then tried to call Immigration NZ, and only managed to do so after multiple phone calls and a three-and-a-half-hour wait on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At which point, they directed me to apply for a border exemption. If that’s approved… maybe we can apply for a visitors’ visa. We’d just be grateful for anything at this point to get her here.”

Willis’ mother-in-law is currently on a 30-hour train ride to the border of Slovakia and Hungary.

Once she’s there, “we just don’t know” what will happen, he says.

“To give you an idea of what mum is like, yesterday when she was packing, we discovered she was trying to fill her only bag with presents for us she’d made in the past year instead of her own belongings."

He adds: “Unfortunately, Jacinda [Ardern] and Mr [Kris] Faafoi seem to have missed the kindness train. Please. We’re not even asking for refugee… mum should qualify for a visa under normal circumstances.”

He says he isn’t even asking for his mother-in-law to stay in New Zealand permanently at the current time - only that she can come here.

“Otherwise, in a best-case scenario, she will be standing in the corner of a gym in Slovakia with goodness knows what facilities at 64 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting Ukrainian refugees into New Zealand quickly is more important than sanctions and platitudes, Willis says.

8.45am: From the Associated Press:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused UK authorities of “inhumane” behaviour towards the refugees.

Johnson says Britain was being “very, very generous”, but will not have “a system where people can come into the UK without any checks or any controls at all".

Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 displaced Ukrainians.

Very few have managed to reach Britain so far. The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been granted by Monday.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away and told by British authorities that they must obtain visas at UK embassies in Paris or Brussels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling that “a bit inhumane,” Darmanin urges Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking".

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel denies Britain was turning anyone away.

The British government confirms it does not have a visa centre in Calais.

8.13am: The BBC reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UK Parliament virtually from Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Getty)

He will speak from 6am Wednesday (New Zealand time).

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says "every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president".

ADVERTISEMENT

8.08am: Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says he expects that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will finally start functioning on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

He says no progress has been made on a political settlement, but voiced hope that the next round could be more productive.

“Our expectations from the talks have failed, but we hope that we would be able to make a more significant step forward next time,” Medinsky says. “The talks will continue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said previously he would be ready to end the invasion if all demands raised by Moscow are met and Kyiv stops its military operations.

Included in Moscow's demands is that Crimea be acknowledged as Russian territory, that the separatist regions Donetsk and Lugansk are recognised as independent states, and that Ukraine changes its constitution to ensure neutrality.

7.50am: From the Associated Press:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticised Russia’s offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians as a “trap” that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Drian referred to Russia’s tactic of bombing and then offering humanitarian corridors in the past, citing Aleppo in Syria and Grozny, in Chechnya.

He says, in such cases, Russia’s proposal of establishing humanitarian corridors actually led to more bombings after negotiations failed.

“We must not fall into traps,” Le Drian says in Montpellier after a meeting of European ministers.

“I’m even wondering if in Russian military schools there are classes to explain: ‘bombing, corridor, negotiations, breach (of negotiations), we start it all again’.

"It’s quite tragic but unfortunately it sends shivers down your spine,” he says.

7.36am: While Ukraine is half a world away from New Zealand, there are ways Kiwis can help. To find out how, watch this report from Breakfast's Grace Thomas:

ADVERTISEMENT

7.17am: Russia now considers New Zealand "unfriendly", according to state-controlled media agency TASS.

TASS reports Moscow has included countries who have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia after its so-called "special military operation".

Those on the "unfriendly countries" list include New Zealand, Australia, EU states, the UK, US, Canada, Ukraine, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan.

It follows a presidential decree on March 5 that allows the Russian government, companies and its citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts to those on the list in rubles. The Russian currency has dropped to record lows in recent days.

6.59am: Mykhailo Podoliyak, adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, says the third round of talks with Russia has ended.

The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/s4kEwTNRhI — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

"There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors," he tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees."

Earlier, Podoliyak says he could hardly believe talks were starting with a country that believes "massive violence against civilians is an argument".

Now we are about to start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes that massive violence against civilians is an argument. Let's prove them wrong. Do not pay attention to various toxic surnames like Yanukovych, Boyko, Muraev, which the RF foolishly pull… pic.twitter.com/VFPvlH3V9Q — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

6.50am: The latest intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence says Russia is increasingly restricting access to social media to limit the negative coverage of its invasion of Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 07 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7tUnRhYI6A



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Qfz5FEpWLA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 7, 2022

The Defence Ministry says it will make it “increasingly difficult” for people in Russia to access information outside of the official view from the Kremlin.

“This indicates the Kremlin’s concern over the Russian population’s attitude to the conflict.”

ADVERTISEMENT

6.41am: Sky News is reporting the mayor of Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv, has been "shot dead by Russians" while distributing aid. More details to come.

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of of Hostomel has been 'shot dead by Russians' while out distributing aid — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 7, 2022

6.35am: Good morning and welcome to live coverage from 1News as the fighting in Ukraine enters its 13th day.

From the Associated Press:

Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.

But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine - who called it an "immoral stunt" - and others.

A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian officials are accusing Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places, and in one of the most desperate of the encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors, and fierce fighting raged in places, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued shelling. But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push on Tuesday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The two sides met for a third round of talks on Tuesday New Zealand time, according to Russian state media, though hopes for any breakthrough were dim.

The countries' foreign ministers are also scheduled to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that country's top diplomat.