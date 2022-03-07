Guilty plea after Ameria Whatuira's Dunedin death

A woman has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a homicide following the death of Ameria Whatuira in Dunedin in August.

Police located the body at a property in Tanner Road, Glenleith early on Friday afternoon. (Source: 1News)

The 47-year-old, who has continued interim name suppression, appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Dunedin this morning.

She is accused of assisting the alleged killer, Dunedin hairdresser Naomi Lee Morrison.

Morrison was charged with murder in October after police located Whatuira's body at a property on Tanner Rd in the Dunedin suburb of Glenleith.

Whatuira's body was found on October 8, more than two months after the alleged murder took place.

All other factual matters related to the case have been suppressed by the court.

Morrison has pleaded not guilty and is remanded in custody. She is set to appear in court next month.

The 47-year-old woman has been remanded on bail terms and will be sentenced in May.