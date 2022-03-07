Breakers plunge to fourth successive defeat

A barnstorming third quarter has propelled the Brisbane Bullets to a clinical 92-74 victory over the New Zealand Breakers at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart.

Robert Franks of the Bullets drives to the basket during the round 14 NBL match between New Zealand Breakers and Brisbane Bullets. (Source: Getty)

Star import Robert Franks (23 points, 10 rebounds, 3-of-6 three-pointers) was a constant thorn during the Monday night game.

And playmaker Jason Cadee (22 points, nine assists, 5-of-6 three-pointers) shot the lights out, particularly during a decisive third term on Monday, rifling nine points in the first 62 seconds.

The duo's brilliance saw the Bullets go on a match-turning 18-0 run either side of half-time, transforming a slender two-point deficit into a 55-33 advantage in the blink of an eye.

"It was nice. It's been a little while since I've been in that kind of rhythm," Cadee said.

"I sometimes get caught up in looking after everyone else except myself at times, which takes away from my offensive game.

"It's always nice when the ring feels a little bit bigger than normal."

It looked really ugly early for the bottom-of-the-table Breakers, who conceded a 12-1 headstart and were forced to wait until more than halfway into the opening period before finally converting from the field.

French teenager Ousmane Dieng (17 points) sparked the revival from the Kiwis, who closed to 19-18 at quarter-time.

An 8-0 run midway through the second stanza saw NZ move ahead by two points before Franks got hold of the Breakers to help Brisbane finish the half strongly.

Cadee, continuing to step up in the absence of injured Tokyo Olympian Nathan Sobey, was unstoppable after the break.

His 12-point third-quarter haul matched the entire NZ team, who were out of answers, while copping a hiding on the boards.

The margin blew out to 25, which should have been bigger but for the Bullets' ragged free throw shooting and plethora of turnovers.

While the Breakers continued to chip away late, they were powerless to prevent plunging to their fourth successive defeat.

"We started poorly and got back into it with pressure and more intensity," NZ coach Dan Shamir said.

"The third quarter hurt us a lot - it's happened to us before.

"That put us in a big hole that we couldn't get out of."