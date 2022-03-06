NIWA gives dire warning about ‘severe’ marine heatwaves

New Zealand could experience long and "very severe" marine heatwaves by the end of the century, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA).

In a statement on Monday, the weather agency said marine heatwaves had already been becoming a common experience for New Zealanders.

However, new research from the Deep South Challenge: Changing with our Climate and NIWA predicts it'll get more intense – with experts warning that action needs to be taken.

"For some regions, such as southern tip of the South Island, there is a high chance that marine heatwaves start to last more than a year," NIWA said.

"Scientists say that by 2100, the 40-odd marine heatwave days we currently see in a normal year will increase to between 80 days (low emissions, best-case scenario) and 170 days (high emissions, worst-case scenario) by the end of the century."

The research also explored how warm these future marine heatwaves will be.

In a best case scenario, average marine heatwave intensities for coastal waters will increase by 20 per cent by the end of the century, or 100 per cent in a worst case scenario.

NIWA explained that for the North Island, this means an average marine heatwave could be between 0.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees more intense than they are today.

The news also comes after NIWA's Summer Climate Summary, released on Friday, showed record-breaking sea temperatures this season.

Research lead and NIWA ocean modeller Dr Erik Behrens said the chance of marine heatwaves becoming a permanent fixture was worrying.

"The impacts of climate change are happening all around us and New Zealand isn't immune. We’re just coming off the back of one of our most intense marine heatwaves, like what we experienced in 2017.

"Our work indicates that this will start to become the norm as time goes on."

However, Behrens cautioned that marine heatwaves can have significant impacts both at sea and on land.

"They kill off corals, disturb ecosystems, and can also pose a problem for fishing and aquaculture, as well as contributing to land heatwaves and climate extremes across the country," he said.

"What is particularly interesting is the disparity between regions, with some coastal areas predicted to experience a much bigger intensity, frequency and duration of warming seas than others. This is important to know so we can focus our efforts in helping marine ecosystems adapt to these changing conditions."

Deep South Challenge climate change knowledge broker Kate Turner agreed, saying "the projections tell us we need to start adapting to our changing climate now".

"Organisations, iwi and hapū, councils and communities up and down the country are experiencing these impacts already. We need to really focus on how we can support their adaptation planning today," she said.

The work will be presented in a free webinar on March 17 here.