LIVE: Russia drops bombs on residential areas of city of Chernihiv

Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Russian forces have seized two nuclear power plants and are advancing towards a third

- Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops

- The UN Secretary General says the UN is committed to ramping up a humanitarian response

- A Ukrainian official says the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on Monday

Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. (Source: Associated Press)

1.40pm: From the Associated Press

Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia has dropped powerful bombs on residential areas of the city of Chernihiv, a regional official said on Sunday.

Vyacheslav Chaus posted a photo of what he said was an undetonated FAB-500, a Soviet-designed 500kg air-dropped bomb.

“Usually this weapon is used against military-industrial facilities and fortified structures,” said Chaus, head of the same-named region of Chernihiv. “But in Chernihiv, against residential areas.”

The city of Chernihiv, located north of Kyiv and with a population of 290,000, has come under heavy fire from Russian forces.

Officials said 17 people in the region were killed in the shelling.

A video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government showed people cheering as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash.

12.28pm: US basketball player Brittney Griner has been arrested in Russia on drug charges.

Brittney Griner pictured playing in game 1 of the WBNA finals on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: Associated Press)

Griner reportedly had vape cartridges in her luggage at Moscow airport that contained oil derived from cannabis.

US officials have advised citizens in Russia to depart immediately amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported that Griner's agent said work is underway to bring the player home safely to the US.

11.36am: Visa also announces suspension of Russian operations.

Visa announces they are suspending all Russia operations. "Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."https://t.co/hqFlEjidu7 pic.twitter.com/f7YZO0EiKJ — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 5, 2022

11.26: Mastercard suspends Russian operations.

"Cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. And, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs," Mastercard said in a statement on Sunday.

"For more than a week, the world has watched the shocking and devastating events resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our colleagues, our customers and our partners have been affected in ways that most of us could not imagine."

11.22am: Images have emerged out of Ukraine showing a sea of people under a destroyed bridge, trying to cross the Irpin River in Kyiv.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian airstrikes reportedly prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway, Ukrainian officials said.

Putin also accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort, claiming the actions of Ukraine's leadership questioned the future of the country's statehood.

Ukrainians take a bus ride to Poland from Lviv train station in western Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

10.30am: From the Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.

With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.

Bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cell phones as bleakness and desperation pervaded. Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion.

“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”

He also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling.

Earlier on Sunday:

From the Associated Press

Russian forces have now seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine’s president said during a call with US senators,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the third plant currently under threat is the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120km north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled.

One of the plants under the Russians' control is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south-eastern city of Enerhodar, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. The other is Chernobyl, which is not active but is still staffed and maintained.

Previous Russian shelling sparked a fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant that was extinguished without a release of radiation.

Technical safety systems are intact and radiation levels are still normal at the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to the country’s nuclear regulator, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Saturday.

Ukraine has four nuclear plants with a total of 15 reactors.