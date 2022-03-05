South Korean wildfire destroys homes, forces thousands to flee

Source: Associated Press

Thousands of South Korean firefighters and troops were battling a large wildfire on Saturday that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant.

A wildfire burns on a mountain in Samcheok, South Korea.

A wildfire burns on a mountain in Samcheok, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

The fire, which began Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and has spread across more than 6000 hectares to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 159 homes and 46 other buildings and prompted the evacuation of more than 6200 people.

Images from Uljin and Samcheok showed large swaths of white and grey smoke emerging from the slopes of mountains that cover the country’s eastern coast and firefighters operating water hoses amid thick, smoky air.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Officials were investigating the cause of the blaze, which grew rapidly amid strong winds and dry conditions, South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

As of Saturday afternoon, around 7000 firefighters, troops and public workers as well as 65 helicopters and 513 vehicles, were being deployed to contain the fire, which after reaching Samcheok was moving southward back toward Uljin, driven by wind.

Officials hoped to contain the fire by sundown, Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am told reporters in a briefing in Uljin.

Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to successfully prevent the blaze from spreading to an LNG production facility in Samcheok, which is just north of Uljin.

President Moon Jae-in issued an alarm on Friday afternoon as the fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant in Uljin, forcing the operator to reduce operations to 50 per cent and cut off some electricity lines as preventive measures.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok.

WorldAsiaNatural Disasters

Popular Stories

1

Shane Warne sober and alone when he died - manager

2

South Korean wildfire destroys homes, forces thousands to flee

3

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

4

18,833 new Covid-19 cases in NZ on Saturday, five deaths

5

Extra staff from Australia brought in to help Countdown

Latest Stories

Ceasefire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling

South Korean wildfire destroys homes, forces thousands to flee

Concerns around toxicity of RATs ending up in landfill

Shane Warne sober and alone when he died - manager

Russia declares ceasefire to allow for evacuation - report

Related Stories

Thousands in Sydney ordered to leave homes amid flood crisis

Sydney hit by torrential rain, bracing for flooding

Woman helps save family from NSW floods by messaging NZ friend

Hundreds left stranded on rooftops in ‘unprecedented’ NSW floods