LIVE: Terrifying footage shows journalists under attack in Ukraine

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

- Footage shows UK journalists coming under fire by a Russian hit squad in Ukraine.

- The US Embassy in Ukraine called Russia’s attack on a nuclear plant a war crime.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill introducing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war in Ukraine.

- Russia's state communications watchdog blocked access to Facebook and Twitter.

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

3.45pm: The US Embassy in Ukraine condemned Russia's assault on a nuclear power plant.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”

The attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

It caused Volodymyr Zelensky to appeal to the UN Security Council for help to safeguard Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

3.20pm: Samsung has suspended shipments of its products to Russia due to "current geopolitical developments".

The electronics giant will also donate $US6 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The company is the most popular smartphone brand in Russia.

2.00pm: Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s security council, has called for humanitarian corridors to be created to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting.

“The question of humanitarian corridors is question number one,” Danilov said.

On Friday he said more than 840 children have been wounded in the war.

It comes a day after the Ukrainian government put the death toll among children at 28.

12.45pm: Footage has been released from when UK journalist Stuart Ramsay and his Sky News team were attacked near Kyiv on Monday.

Camera operator Richie Mockler kept filming while they were under gunfire.

Mockler took two rounds to his body armour and Ramsay was wounded.

This is absolutely terrifying - Stuart Ramsay and his Sky News team were targeted by a professional Russian hit squad in Ukraine.



Amazing that cameraman Richie Mockler managed to film this despite being under heavy gunfire.



They're safely back in the UK. https://t.co/Rs4xVuNukw pic.twitter.com/gKyIzbRNwN — Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) March 4, 2022

12.05pm: Volodymyr Zelensky criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a speech.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

Nuclear terrorism requires decisive action in response. At the #UN Security Council meeting, we called for closing the sky over 🇺🇦 and launching an operation to maintain peace and security. The goal is to save hazardous facilities. The world must not watch, but help! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2022

NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone over fears it would provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

11.15am: US senators are set to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow on Zoom.

11.00am: The White House announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to discuss the invasion with officials.

Harris’s visit will focus on economic, security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, as well as how the US can “further support Ukraine’s neighbours as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence”, according to the vice president’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

10.50am: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is facing backlash after calling for the Russian people to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it is “not the position of the United States government”.