LIVE: Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

1News’ live updates on Russia’s invasion of invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Russian forces have seized two nuclear power plants and are advancing towards a third

- Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops

- The UN Secretary General says the UN is committed to ramping up a humanitarian response

- A Ukrainian official says the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on Monday

A militia man stands at a chec.kpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv (Source: Associated Press)

10.30am: From the Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.

With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.

Bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cell phones as bleakness and desperation pervaded. Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion.

“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”

He also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling.

Earlier on Sunday:

From the Associated Press

Russian forces have now seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine’s president said during a call with US senators,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the third plant currently under threat is the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120km north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Russians were trying to keep encircled.

One of the plants under the Russians' control is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south-eastern city of Enerhodar, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. The other is Chernobyl, which is not active but is still staffed and maintained.

Previous Russian shelling sparked a fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant that was extinguished without a release of radiation.

Technical safety systems are intact and radiation levels are still normal at the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to the country’s nuclear regulator, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Saturday.

Ukraine has four nuclear plants with a total of 15 reactors.

