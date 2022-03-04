NZ Sevens sides off to Fiji before World Series return

Source:

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens will return to international action in Fiji this month, before rejoining the World Series after two years away.

The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

The pandemic has kept the New Zealand Sevens sides from competing in the opening rounds of the latest World Series, but with confirmation that the borders will open for vaccinated New Zealanders, both teams will warm-up in Fiji before linking up with the World Series in April.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take the field as part of the FRU Super Sevens Series on 10-11 March in Lautoka, followed by four matches against the Olympic bronze medalists, Fijiana the next weekend.

The All Blacks Sevens play on 18-19 March, with matches against Fiji and Australia in Lautoka, before traveling to Suva for the Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens on 24-26 March.

They will then travel from Fiji to Singapore for their first World Series appearance in more than two years.

"We know they have continued to train so diligently, and it's been hard for them to see the World Series continue without them," New Zealand Rugby's head of high performance Mike Anthony said.

"While the teams have had some internal and domestic hit outs, nothing beats international competition so these matches in Fiji will be vital to kick start their on-field performance ahead of a huge six months that features two pinnacle events."

rnz.co.nz

RugbySevens

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Ardern posts statement on Russia as leaders condemn nuclear plant attack

2

22,527 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday, five deaths

3

Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

4

Plan to phase out international students under Year 9 alarms principals

5

NZ Sevens sides off to Fiji before World Series return

Latest Stories

Ministry of Health aiming to deliver RATs to symptomatic people

LIVE: Ardern posts statement on Russia as leaders condemn nuclear plant attack

Top NZ lifter puts herself first after losing love for sport

Calls for controls after ‘comically bad’ Pixelmon NFT scheme

Plan to phase out international students under Year 9 alarms principals

Related Stories

Smiles, tears as Williams pushes for Black Ferns 7s return

Tyla Nathan-Wong's family endure emotional final rollercoaster

Black Ferns Sevens perform emotional haka after medal ceremony

Black Ferns Sevens claim long-awaited Olympic gold