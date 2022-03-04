NZ Sevens sides off to Fiji before World Series return

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens will return to international action in Fiji this month, before rejoining the World Series after two years away.

The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

The pandemic has kept the New Zealand Sevens sides from competing in the opening rounds of the latest World Series, but with confirmation that the borders will open for vaccinated New Zealanders, both teams will warm-up in Fiji before linking up with the World Series in April.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take the field as part of the FRU Super Sevens Series on 10-11 March in Lautoka, followed by four matches against the Olympic bronze medalists, Fijiana the next weekend.

The All Blacks Sevens play on 18-19 March, with matches against Fiji and Australia in Lautoka, before traveling to Suva for the Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens on 24-26 March.

They will then travel from Fiji to Singapore for their first World Series appearance in more than two years.

"We know they have continued to train so diligently, and it's been hard for them to see the World Series continue without them," New Zealand Rugby's head of high performance Mike Anthony said.

"While the teams have had some internal and domestic hit outs, nothing beats international competition so these matches in Fiji will be vital to kick start their on-field performance ahead of a huge six months that features two pinnacle events."

