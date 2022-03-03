Police launch ‘significant investigation’ on violent protesters

Police have begun a "significant investigation" into Wednesday’s events at the Parliament protest and say they will hold people accountable for any criminal behaviour.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers held a media conference to provide the latest information on the aftermath of the protest.

He said police had now entered a “significant investigation phase”.

"We are working hard to bring together a lot of footage, support from the public and other sources of information to help us hold people accountable for their criminal behaviour yesterday."

There were violent scenes on Wednesday when police cleared anti-mandate protesters from the front of Parliament.

Chambers said police made 89 arrests on Wednesday and there have been 11 further arrests on Thursday.

The Assistant Commissioner said the investigation will continue "as long as it needs to". He could not say how many people, police were looking for.

"If any evidence demonstrates that someone's behaviour was criminal then we will take the appropriate action.

"One of the things that we look at is funding streams. Work on that is underway."

He said police would look at anything that suggested the force used was not appropriate.

More than 40 police staff were injured on Wednesday. Injuries range from abrasions to bone fractures and head injuries.

Eight staff who were admitted to hospital have since been discharged.

Chambers said he did not have a total number of injuries for protesters, but medical support was available for them.

He said the force that police used was "necessary and proportionate to the situation that was in front of them".

Police have had officers stationed around the perimeters of the CBD area on Thursday, but have not reported any issues.

Protesters have been gathering in other areas around Wellington, including on the Miramar Peninsula. Police were keeping a "very close eye" on them, Chambers said.

"We are monitoring all behaviour and their activity to prevent and further situations."

Police would also monitor any activity in other parts of the country, Chambers said. He added that police would be patrolling anywhere in the country where there are protests for as long as it takes.

Chambers said efforts in Wellington now focused on reassurance patrols and visibility.

"I'd like to say a very big thank you to the people of Wellington. The support they have shown today to police staff that were involved yesterday and today has been phenomenal."

He said police had received "thousands" of messages thanking them for their efforts.

rnz.co.nz