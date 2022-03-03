Outrage after Russians allowed to compete at Winter Paralympics

The decision to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics has drawn swift condemnation.

The International Paralympic Committee’s 11th hour decision comes despite calls from the IOC for sports federations to impose sanctions and make a strong statement following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Instead deciding the 71 athletes can compete under a Paralympic flag and won’t be included on the medal table.

“The IPC has taken the strongest possible action in response to the gross violation of the Olympic truce,” International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons told the BBC.

Ukrainian Winter Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych, who 1News introduced you to earlier this week as he prepared for war, said it was “disgusting”.

“Horrible, it’s disgusting because they put Russia above other countries, and above interests of other countries,” Heraskevych told the BBC.

Karl Quade from the German Disabled Sports Association was in tears over the decision.

“The moment Parsons announced this decision, cheers broke out here next door in the Russians' house. So, that was unbelievable, it was very difficult to understand. Sorry,” he said.

As outrage grows over the controversial decision, the IPC was suddenly nowhere to be seen.

1News was scheduled for an interview at the main media centre with the IPC president on Thursday morning to ask what message this decision sends to the rest of the world, and whether China’s political ties with Russia influenced it.

but hours before the sit down with Andrew Parsons, 1News were advised the interview as off, as he had urgent meetings.

1News was then told the IPC’s communications director would talk, but a couple of hours later, another email, saying he too needed to be at those meetings.

The IPC says its rules mean a ban could lead to a legal challenge, but that hasn't stopped a furious reaction.

New Zealand's Paralympic Committee says it's disappointed no stronger action could be taken but Russia's actions are a clear breach of the Olympic truce.

The pinnacle of Paralympic sport set to open on Friday under a growing shadow.