Cow that washed up on NSW beach shot dead by police

A witness says crowds unnecessarily spooked miracle NSW flood survivor Carol the cow, leading to her being shot dead by police earlier this week.

The brown bovine unexpectedly emerged from monstrous surf on Duranbah Beach on the Queensland border on Tuesday morning after being washed up to 30km down the flooded Tweed River.

A few dozen locals gathered on the beach to gawk at the unexpected animal with police arriving on the scene shortly after.

Farm Animal Rescue organised with authorities to pick up the frightened and confused Carol in a horse float and take her back to their property northwest of Brisbane.

Channel Nine weather reporter Luke Bradnam says while they were waiting for panels to funnel her into the float to arrive, a woman stepped forward to get a photo which made Carol bolt off.

"This absolute moron came out with her phone, took a snapshot of it, and the cattleman that I was with ... he turned to me and said: 'This is what the end result (shooting) is going to be for the cow, they'll have no choice, spook now, and it won't be able to compose itself, and it's exactly what happened," he told Triple M.

Farm Animal Rescue said Carol, who was highly agitated due to the large crowd, was then chased by youths further into the suburban streets of the border towns of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta.

The volunteers tried to keep her off the roads for 13 hours, but said that NSW police seemed content to let her roam.

"They have just left her to run around the suburbs," Farm Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"This grieving mother has suffered so much, this on-going torture is so unnecessary and so cruel. We have named her Carol, so however this works out she will always have a name.

After 13 hours of trying to corrall Carol, NSW Police decided that distressed cow couldn't be safely caught and shot her dead, reportedly six times.

"The cow was subsequently humanely euthanised," police said in a statement.

Bradnam said Carol had "captured the imagination of the nation" after her flood ordeal and if she hadn't been spooked she wouldn't have been killed.

"It's totally avoidable, unnecessary and just angers me," he said.

