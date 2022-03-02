LIVE: Ukrainian, Russian delegation on way for 2nd round of talks

Keep up with the latest developments from Ukraine on the eighth day of Russia's invasion with live updates from 1News.

A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorneka, outside Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

- The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand that Russia stop its invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is being accused of committing war crimes by Ukraine's leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

Live updates

7.41am: Billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea FC.

Abramovich says in a statement the net proceeds of the sale will be given to a charity for the benefit of "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," he says.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

He has loaned the club £1.5 billion (NZ$2.4 billion).

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club."

Abramovich has denied close financial links to Putin, but is under increasing scrutiny.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."

7.36am: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua is near Ukraine’s border with Romania. Watch his report for a wrap of the latest developments:

7.25am: Following this morning's vote in the UN General Assembly condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, New Zealand says Russia should respect the views of the 141 member states who voted in support of the resolution.

New Zealand is also calling on member states to use the votes to recommit to multilateralism and international rules-based order.

The full list of votes at the assembly here from the Guardian's Julian Borger:

A thumping defeat for Russia at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/LVMoucUoyk — Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 2, 2022

7.12am: From the Associated Press:

A top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday.

“As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route... We’re expecting them tomorrow,” says Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation.

According to Medinsky, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's office confirms the delegation is on its way, but gave no details on the time of the arrival.

On Wednesday, Zelensky tells Reuters and CNN in an interview Russia must stop bombing Ukraine before his government will engage in any ceasefire talks.

6.52am: Refugees may be escaping with their lives, but they've experienced the death of their way of living, a World Vision leader tells Breakfast.

Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of World Vision Australia, is in Siret, near Romania's border with Ukraine.

He says he sees a steady stream of hundreds of refugees crossing the border throughout the day.

"The thing that stood out to me was the number of strollers you see. Mums and kids pushing strollers through the snow, trying to cross the border."

The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

6.40am: Moscow says 498 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

Firefighters extinguish a building of Ukrainian Security Service after a rocket attack in Kharkiv. (Source: Associated Press)

It's the first death toll Russia has reported since the start of the conflict, though Kyiv claims that number is closer to 6000.

Russia also claims more than 2870 Ukrainian forces have been killed, and a further 3700 have been wounded.

Earlier, Ukraine's emergency services reported more than 2000 civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Hundreds are feared dead near the southern port city of Mariupol.

There are also reports of Russian paratroopers landing in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, after another day of air strikes. According to the Ukrainian state emergency service, Russian strikes hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in the city.

6.35am: From the Associated Press:

A Ukrainian official says the advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv has been stopped, but that Russians have responded by shelling the city with heavy rocket launchers and air attacks.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” says Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, says that over the past 24 hours, 21 people were killed and at least 112 were injured by Russians.

Explosions thundered on Constitution Square, near the buildings of the City Council and the Palace of Labor.

A missile attack also destroyed the building of the regional police department in Kharkiv and the university building, which is located across the street.

Arestovich says several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv.

The Russians used Iskander missile systems to bombard Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

Arestovich says Iskander missile systems can deviate from their target, making them “a danger to civilian objects".

6.25am: Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine.

From the Associated Press:

The UN General Assembly has voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.

New Zealand was among the countries that voted in favour.

European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog addresses the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Source: Associated Press)

The vote on Thursday was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding, but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate and complete withdrawal of all Moscow's forces.

Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria.

China was among the countries that abstained from voting.