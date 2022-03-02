LIVE: ICC opens investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine

Keep up with the latest developments from Ukraine on the eighth day of Russia's invasion with live updates from 1News.

A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorneka, outside Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

- The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand that Russia stop its invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is being accused of committing war crimes by Ukraine's leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- A delegation from Ukraine and Russia are en route to Belarus for a second round of talks.

- A US defence official says the kilometres-long Russian convoy spotted on satellite imagery still appears to be stalled outside Kyiv’s city centre.

- The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

11.33am: The Guardian reports International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says in a statement he will "immediately proceed with active investigations" into the war in Ukraine.

It follows a referral from the UK and its allies.

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced.”

11.25am: The NZ Super Fund, ACC, Government Superannuation Fund, and the National Provident Fund have issued a joint statement saying they have excluded Russian sovereign debt and the securities of majority Russian state-owned enterprises from their respective funds.

A file image of ACC branding. (Source: 1News)

“The four investors will sell their directly held assets as market conditions permit,” the statement reads.

It follows “widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community” over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it says.

“With regard to majority Russian state-owned companies, the investors took into account relevant factors under their respective frameworks, including the strength and scale of the international response and the New Zealand Government’s public position on the invasion, in addition to considering the actions of their peers, expert advice and other relevant factors.”

11.15am: From the Associated Press:

Sweden says four Russian fighter jets violated its airspace over the Baltic Sea on Thursday.

The four aircraft - two SU-27 and two SU-24 fighters - flew briefly over Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland, according to a statement from the Swedish Armed Forces.

“In light of the current situation we are very concerned about the incident,” Swedish Air Force chief Carl-Johan Edstrom says.

“This is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour from the Russian side.”

Swedish fighter jets were scrambled and took photos of the Russian jets, the statement says.

“This shows that our readiness is good. We were in place to secure the territorial integrity and Swedish borders,” Edstrom says.

“We have total control of the situation.”

10.50am: From the Associated Press:

A Russian official says troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson - a claim the Ukrainian military denies.

The city is under Russian soldiers' "complete control", Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says.

He says the city’s civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

Konashenkov says talks between the Russian commanders, city administrations and regional authorities on how to maintain order in the city are underway.

The claims could not be immediately verified.

A senior US defence official says they have seen claims that the Russians have taken Kherson, but that the Ukrainian military is rejecting that claim.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city at this point,” says the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to make military assessments.

10.45am: Some photos now from Irpin, where the Ukrainian military decided earlier this week to blow up the bridge between the city and Bucha to slow down Russian troops’ advance on Kyiv.

A US defence official tells the Associated Press the kilometres-long Russian convoy spotted on satellite imagery still appears to be stalled outside Kyiv’s city centre.

Civilians cross the shelled bridge in Irpin on March 3, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

People cross a shelled bridge in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

10.30am: From the Associated Press:

The Pentagon says it is postponing a nuclear missile test launch scheduled for this week to avoid any possible misunderstanding in light of Putin’s recent decision to put his nuclear forces on higher alert.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says the decision to delay the test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He says the US would like to see Moscow reciprocate by “taking the temperature down” in the crisis over Ukraine.

Kirby says the US did not put its nuclear forces on higher alert in response to Putin’s move, which the spokesman describes as dangerous and unnecessary.

The US usually performs about four test launches of Minuteman III missiles per year.

10.20am: From the Associated Press:

French President Emmanuel Macron says Putin “chose war”, but that he will continue his contacts with the Russian leader to try to stop the conflict and avoid its spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In an address to the nation, Macron hammers home that the consequences of the conflict will reverberate to France and other European countries, thrusting the continent into a new era.

After enumerating the unsuccessful efforts by Western powers to prevent the invasion, Macron says: “It is, therefore, alone and in a deliberate way that by denying engagements taken before the international community, President Putin chose war.”

The war in Ukraine “marks a rupture”, jolting Europeans into a new era that will force new, costly decisions in all spheres, from defence to energy, Macron wars.

The French president stresses that he won’t abandon contacts with Russia. Macron has travelled to the Kremlin and had multiple telephone conversations with Putin, the latest on Tuesday, trying to facilitate an end to the Ukraine conflict.

“I chose to stay in contact and will remain in contact as much as I can and as long as it is necessary with President Putin, to convince him to renounce arms, to aid as much as France can ... and prevent contagion and enlargement of the conflict as best we can."

9.54am: Protests against the invasion continue across different parts of the world on Thursday.

People hold up placards and wave Ukrainian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

A protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Associated Press)

In Russia, demonstrators continue to be detained for protesting. Despite the mass arrests, people are taking to the streets of Moscow, St Petersburg, and other Russian towns.

Police drag a woman away during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg. (Source: Associated Press)

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg. (Source: Associated Press)

9.30am: An update on the powerful explosion reported earlier in central Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials say it happened between the Southern Railway station and the Ibis hotel. The area is near Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office tells The Associated Press it was a missile strike.

Officials say it's not immediately clear how damaging the strike was, whether there were any casualties, or where exactly the missile hit.

The Southern Railway station is one of two stations that make up the main passenger rail complex that thousands have used to flee the war over the past week.

The two stations are connected by an overhead corridor that crosses over about a dozen tracks.

9.01am: From the Associated Press:

A senior US defence official says the Russian convoy still appears to be stalled outside the city centre of Kyiv, and has made no real progress in the past couple days.

On Tuesday, satellite images revealed a 65 kilometre-long convoy of Russian armour is making its way to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The official says the convoy is still plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical problems, as well as facing continued fierce resistance from Ukrainians.

He says there has been an increase in the number of missiles and artillery targeting the city, suggesting the Russians are trying to make a more aggressive move to try and take the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, says Russians have not been able to achieve air superiority and Ukrainian air defences remain operable and their aircraft continue to fly.

The official says that about 82 per cent of the Russian troops that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country — just a slight uptick over the past 24 hours, and that Russia has launched more than 450 missiles at various targets in the country.

In other areas of the country, the official says the US is seeing preliminary indications that Russian forces are going to try to move south towards Mariupol from Donetsk, in what appears to be an effort to encircle the city.

8.50am: UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the UN General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows "the world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering".

Today’s #UNGA resolution reflects a central truth:



The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.



I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace. pic.twitter.com/vhAol1kyfi — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 2, 2022

"I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace."

8.43am: British investigative journalist John Sweeney tweets that an eyewitness has seen artillery shells fired at a building between a bus and train station in central Kyiv.

He says the train station is packed with people trying to flee the capital.

Sweeney says he heard an explosion about an hour ago (before 9pm Ukraine time).

Russian militaries fired on the Central railway station in Kyiv, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mJp3ZkzL5e — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 2, 2022

8.38am: In besieged Mariupol, an Associated Press reporter has witnessed three boys wounded by apparent Russian shelling while they were playing soccer on Thursday.

They were rushed into a regional hospital. One of the boys had lost his legs, and died soon after arrival, according to the reporter at the scene. The other two were rushed into surgery and then intensive care.

The boys had been playing near a school when the shelling hit, family members told the Associated Press.

A woman with severe wounds to her face from the same strike was also brought to the hospital.

Earlier this week, the basement of a maternity hospital was converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol.

A mother and her newborn in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

8.24am: From the Associated Press:

The White House is announcing sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus, including extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military.

Among the new measures are sanctions targeting 22 Russian defence entities that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia’s military.

The US Commerce Department is also announcing export controls on oil and gas extraction equipment that would hurt Russia’s refining capacity over the long term.

The Biden administration, and Western allies, have largely stayed away from hitting the Russian energy sector to avoid causing tremors to the global supply of energy.

The White House, however, says the US and its allies “share a strong interest in degrading Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time".

8.15am: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua with the latest from Ukraine’s border with Romania:

8.04am: Ukraine's first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar says a Russian bomb has hit Uspensky cathedral in Kharkiv.

Russian bomb hits Uspensky cathedral in Kharkiv. It is used as a shelter.

This cathedral has survived Soviet power. Even during the Second World War the cathedral remained intact.#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/1s5DdWnYkc — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 2, 2022

She says the cathedral is being used as a shelter.

8.00am: From the Associated Press:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accusing Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium. (Source: Associated Press)

“What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime," Johnson says.

When asked about Russian attacks on the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv and targeting of apartment blocks, Johnson’s spokesman says “no one can be in any doubt that what we’re seeing daily, almost hourly now, are horrific acts that would certainly appear to be war crimes".

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Tuesday that he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

7.41am: Billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea FC.

Abramovich says in a statement the net proceeds of the sale will be given to a charity for the benefit of "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," he says.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

He has loaned the club £1.5 billion (NZ$2.4 billion).

Abramovich has denied close financial links to Putin, but is under increasing scrutiny.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."

Read the full story here.

7.25am: Following this morning's vote in the UN General Assembly condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, New Zealand says Russia should respect the views of the 141 member states who voted in support of the resolution.

New Zealand is also calling on member states to use the votes to recommit to multilateralism and international rules-based order.

The full list of votes at the assembly here from the Guardian's Julian Borger:

A thumping defeat for Russia at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/LVMoucUoyk — Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 2, 2022

7.12am: From the Associated Press:

A top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday.

“As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route... We’re expecting them tomorrow,” says Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation.

According to Medinsky, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's office confirms the delegation is on its way, but gave no details on the time of the arrival.

On Wednesday, Zelensky tells Reuters and CNN in an interview Russia must stop bombing Ukraine before his government will engage in any ceasefire talks.

6.52am: Refugees may be escaping with their lives, but they've experienced the death of their way of living, a World Vision leader tells Breakfast.

Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of World Vision Australia, is in Siret, near Romania's border with Ukraine.

He says he sees a steady stream of hundreds of refugees crossing the border throughout the day.

"The thing that stood out to me was the number of strollers you see. Mums and kids pushing strollers through the snow, trying to cross the border."

The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

6.40am: Moscow says 498 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

Firefighters extinguish a building of Ukrainian Security Service after a rocket attack in Kharkiv. (Source: Associated Press)

It's the first death toll Russia has reported since the start of the conflict, though Kyiv claims that number is closer to 6000.

Russia also claims more than 2870 Ukrainian forces have been killed, and a further 3700 have been wounded.

Earlier, Ukraine's emergency services reported more than 2000 civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Hundreds are feared dead near the southern port city of Mariupol.

There are also reports of Russian paratroopers landing in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, after another day of air strikes. According to the Ukrainian state emergency service, Russian strikes hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in the city.

6.35am: From the Associated Press:

A Ukrainian official says the advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv has been stopped, but that Russians have responded by shelling the city with heavy rocket launchers and air attacks.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” says Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, says that over the past 24 hours, 21 people were killed and at least 112 were injured by Russians.

Explosions thundered on Constitution Square, near the buildings of the City Council and the Palace of Labor.

A missile attack also destroyed the building of the regional police department in Kharkiv and the university building, which is located across the street.

Arestovich says several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv.

The Russians used Iskander missile systems to bombard Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

Arestovich says Iskander missile systems can deviate from their target, making them “a danger to civilian objects".

6.25am: Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine.

From the Associated Press:

The UN General Assembly has voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.

New Zealand was among the countries that voted in favour.

European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog addresses the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Source: Associated Press)

The vote on Thursday was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding, but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate and complete withdrawal of all Moscow's forces.

Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria.

China was among the countries that abstained from voting.