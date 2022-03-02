LIVE: 'Please go home' police commissioner tells protesters at Parliament

Follow 1News' live updates on the protest at Parliament, which is in its 23rd day.

Police hold their line at Parliament protest, Wednesday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

- The protest at Parliament is into its 23rd day.

- A police operation is underway to “restore lawful protest”. Around 60 arrests have been made so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Protesters have been seen with homemade plywood shields and pitchforks. A laser has been pointed at the helicopter.

- A white, cloudy substance has been thrown on officers. At least three have been injured.

- A number of protesters have been affected by pepper spray. There are concerns for the wellbeing of children at the protest.

Live updates

1.55pm: Revisiting Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's stand-up from earlier. His full statement released just before 1.30pm reveals more of the offences protesters have been arrested for.

They include wilful damage, assaults police, possession of a weapon and refusing to provide identifying details.

Coster earlier said today's operation was brought on due to "an escalation in concerning behaviour" from those still present in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.32pm: Speaking at a media conference, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he does not have further numbers on the number of protesters who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Asked about Covid-positive protesters reportedly returning to Parliament grounds, Hipkins said they should "go home, isolate and get better".

Seventeen Covid-19 cases had been linked to the protest as of February 28.

1.10pm: There are 22,152 new community Covid-19 cases today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

1pm: Police hold the same position as they clear Aitken and Hill streets.

Protesters inside the line have cleared the kitchen tent and plumbing infrastructure, but cars have been moved back to strengthen the vehicle barrier at the bottom of Molesworth and Lambton Quay.

With some of the toilets removed, the few portaloos that remain are in popular demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

12.35pm: 1News has received the following comment from the Human Rights Commission: "As we announced on February 22, 2022, the Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has been leading a multistage conciliation process involving discussions with protesters, mana whenua, police and a range of stakeholders in an effort to de-escalate the situation at Parliament.

"In light of that, the Commission is monitoring today’s turn of events. As an independent national human rights institution, we are concerned that the human rights and responsibilities of all affected people including protesters, police and local residents are upheld. The chief commissioner will also endeavour to continue the current conciliation process."

12.23pm: This update came in from the team in Wellington just before the media conference with Coster:

Currently protesters are holding police at bay on Molesworth St alongside Kate Sheppard Place.

A line of protesters at least three deep is stretched across Molesworth St while police in helmets and shields push against them, making incremental gains.

Protesters are being aided by cars parked across Molesworth St but cars parked behind are being moved now by protesters. Once past this line of cars police would expect to make faster progress.

Police continue to move portaloos with a heavy duty forklift while cars further up Molesworth are being put aboard large car transporters and taken from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandwiches continue to be handed out among the protesters.

The trampoline on Hill St has also been removed.

12.16pm: The media conference ended a few minutes ago. Here's the last of what was covered.

Coster reflected the protest had tipped out of balance.

He confirmed paint and fire extinguishers had been used on police and that pepper spray had been used in response.

Coster said the operation was a hint to protesters to take their belongings and leave.

The police helicopter from Auckland had provided "excellent intelligence" on what was happening on the ground. It was "incredibly dangerous" a laser had been pointed at it, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother with her child watches the protest about 15m back from the front line. (Source: 1News)

12.05pm: Police earlier said around 60 arrests had been made. Coster said 36 arrests had been confirmed. They had been for wilful trespass to obstruction.

Around 15 vehicles had been towed.

Coster confirmed three officers had been injured. Two of the officers had received abrasions while the third had paint thrown in their face.

12pm: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is speaking at a media conference.

He said this morning's operation is focused on clearing roads and restoring order.

"Significant planning" has gone into this and "several hundred" officers are involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

His message to those who don't want to get caught up in the operation is "please go home".

Coster said there had been a change in the mix of the makeup of the crowd. Peaceful protesters had been outnumbered by those willing to use violence.

"This has never been about preventing lawful protest. This particular protest, though, has reached a stage where the harm being done far outweighs any legitimate protest."

11.29am: 1News received the following response to a question on whether the hospital was planning for an influx of patients from the protest: "Both Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast DHBs have planning in place to manage any influx of people requiring emergency care, and are in contact with the NZ Police."

11.22am: A 1News camera operator has filed some more photos of the protest. You can find some of them below.

He also gave the following picture of the protest at the moment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the protesters' camp, the kitchen has been described as being in the middle of feeding people and packing down, while a number of milk bottles are at the ready.

The protest line along Molesworth St is holding, 20-30m from apartments on Kate Sheppard Place. Protesters are moving some vehicles there, while sandwiches are being handed out to those holding the line.

The gardens have been described as quiet, while the sound of the police helicopter above is constant.

A forklift continues to clear obstructions.

The protest line along Molesworth St in the morning of day 23. (Source: 1News)

A police helicopter flying above the protest on day 23. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters moving vehicles outside apartments on Kate Sheppard Place. (Source: 1News)

A forklift at the anti-mandate protest on day 23. (Source: 1News)

10.45am: In a statement just after 10.40am police say at least three officers have been injured in the protest today.

"A large number of Police staff from around the country and within Wellington District have been deployed for this morning’s operation, which commenced about 6am.

"Police were disappointed to see protesters in possession of various weapons this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These included, but were not limited to, the use fire extinguishers as weapons, a cord set up as a trip wire, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks.

"A laser was also pointed at the Police helicopter, which is in Wellington to assist the operation.

"Protesters have repeatedly been reminded that Parliament grounds are closed, and that remaining there means they are trespassing.

"Police are pleased with the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left the protest area this morning, and we will continue to work with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people, including helping them get their vehicles out safely if they wish to do so.

"Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we are working with staff from Oranga Tamariki."

10.41am: A 1News camera operator has taken an array of photos at the protest this morning. You can view them here.

10.14am: Another update from police via Twitter: Around 60 people have now been arrested in relation to this morning’s operation at Parliament grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police continue to tow vehicles that are parked illegally. We have commenced towing larger vehicles, which includes trucks, vans and campervans.

We will continue to work with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people, including helping them get their vehicles out safely if they wish to do so.

10.07am: Around 50 police with shields and helmets have reinforced a police front line which is at a stand-off with protesters on Molesworth St, outside Parliament’s grounds.

Protesters have rallied around parked cars and a caravan parked outside the Court of Appeal and are engaged in an ongoing shoving match.

Further up Molesworth St a large fork lift is slowly progressing, flanked by large numbers of more police reinforcements. Behind that, police are towing parked cars belonging to protesters and loading them on to trucks.

This police operation began at 6am this morning and so far has cleared protesters encampments along Hill St, from the Cathedral of St Paul’s grounds and along Aitken St, which runs between the Court of Appeal and the National Library.

Police are maintaining a strong presence on Parliament’s grounds but so far no efforts have been made to remove protesters and their encampments there.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.46am: Police have put out the following update on Twitter: Police have seen at least 10 children within the protest area in Wellington and have concerns for their wellbeing.

Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home.

We are working with Oranga Tamariki staff in this morning’s operation.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely.

9.36am: The Human Rights Commission says it is monitoring the police operation at Parliament this morning.

"We are concerned about potential for injury and harm and urge all parties to exercise the utmost restraint," it said on Twitter.

"We continue to encourage peaceful dialogue towards conciliation and resolution."

ADVERTISEMENT

9.09am: Protesters on Molesworth St continue to be treated with milk to counter effects of pepper spray.

Two first aid tents are full of protesters being treated on the corner of Molesworth St and Kate Shepherd Place. Drains running down Molesworth St are full of milk and water.

1News is seeing police reinforcements gathering at the top of Molesworth St while the front line is slowly making progress towards gates into Parliament opposite Kate Shepherd Place.

The protesters' former kitchen tent on Molesworth St has been removed by protesters. More established infrastructure is being saved by protesters and taken from the scene of this police operation.

The police operation is into its fourth hour.

9am: Police have given the following update on Twitter: Police can confirm around 20 arrests have been made so far this morning as part of the pre-planned operation in central Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man washes pepper spray from his face in Wellington (Source: 1News)

Police have also begun towing vehicles.

We are once again urging people inside the protest area to leave now.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave.

Wellingtonians are urged to avoid the area this morning.

8.43am: A further update from police: Police have gained significant ground this morning in the operation to restore lawful protest at Parliament grounds.

We continue to urge those wishing to leave to let our staff know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters on Molesworth St hit with pepper spray (Source: 1News)

We will work to facilitate their safe exit from the area.

Protesters have been reminded that Parliament grounds are closed, and that they are trespassing.

8.32am: More of the white, cloudy substance has been thrown at police officers. One officer's helmet was covered in it. A handful of officers were being seen by paramedics. One of them was having their eyes flushed with water.

On Molesworth St, a number of protesters have been affected by pepper spray. Milk is covering the ground in places.

A policewoman on a loud speaker says the roads around Parliament are closed and for protesters to leave the area.

The police helicopter continues to be heard overhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters help a man affected by pepper spray in Wellington (Source: 1News)

8.19am: Police continue to slowly move down Molesworth St taking down protesters tents.

Media have been pushed up Molesworth St to Pipitea St, well away from the main confrontation area with protesters.

Protesters' live stream on Facebook shows police dismantling tents on Molesworth St as they move south towards the harbour.

Line of police wearing helmets at Parliament protest. (Source: 1News)

It appears the police operation has been effective so far in clearing protesters encampments on Hill St, Aitken St and now Molesworth St.

Encampments are still in place on Lambton Quay but police are moving in that direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no sign of an end to this operation as it moves into its third hour.

8.04am: A horn could be heard being sounded a few minutes ago, while a group of protesters shouting "hold the line" surrounded some officers who were inside a marquee.

Another marquee could be seen being dragged away by officers. There appears to be a pile of chairs, tents, marquees, and their contents being collected by police near Aitken St.

7.54am: Police have put out the following in a tweet: Police staff in and around the Wellington protest area have sighted protesters in possession of various weapons. These include homemade plywood shields and pitchforks.

Protesters have also been pointing a laser at the police helicopter.

No arrests have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.46am: Parliamentary staff are being advised to stay away from work today at the request of police. They are being asked to not go into the Parliamentary precinct until the police operation is over.

7.40am: There is heightened security at Parliament today as the police operation extends well into a second hour.

Police at the Parliament anti-mandate protest, Wednesday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

Protesters are firing fire extinguishers at police at the southern end of Parliament on Lambton Quay while Police respond with pepper spray. Angry protesters are confronting police down Molesworth St.

Police with riot helmets are outside the Parliamentary library above the Rose Garden in a stand-off with protesters. Police are massed in a line along the front of parliament’s forecourt.

Rain is falling now in Wellington.

7.35am: Yet another update from police: The police operation to restore access to the area around Parliament is progressing as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are pleased to see a number of vehicles preparing to leave the protest area.

7.30am: A few minutes ago a small group of protesters clashed with some police officers. A white, cloudy substance was sprayed towards officers. It may be from some kind of fire extinguisher.

7.19am: Another update from police: Police are urging people inside the Wellington protest area to leave now.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely.

7.17am: National leader Christopher Luxon has just appeared on Breakfast. He said he came into Parliament just after 5am and realised there was a building police presence.

In the background of the interview, a police officer over a loudspeaker could be heard every now and again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if it was time to shut the protest down, Luxon replied: "Yes, I think it is."

"At some point it has to come to an end."

Asked if the protest should have come to an end earlier, he said: "This is a police operation … Government has no influence on police … This is a police matter."

7.03am: A further update from police: This morning’s operation involves a significant number of police staff from around New Zealand.

We are working with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people.

People in Wellington are advised to please avoid the area this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.58am: On Parliament grounds itself, the national anthem can be heard under the shouts of protesters and the police over the loudspeaker.

There appears to only be a handful of officers on the forecourt.

6.52am: Police marching up Molesworth St have joined with ranks coming down the same street and those marching down Hill St.

Police at the Parliament protest on Thursday morning. (Source: 1News)

Policed are now pushing around 100 protesters down Molesworth St in front of Parliament. Police are using shields and making progress despite some resistance.

Pepper spray is now being used on protesters. A woman with milk is tending to those affected.

6.51am: This update from police a few minutes ago: The purpose of this morning’s operation is to restore order and access to the area around Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police helicopter is in Wellington to assist.

6.47am: A female police officer can be heard saying: "This is the police. Parliament grounds are closed, please leave."

Police are reported to be closing in on Hill St. Protesters are falling back. "Shame on you!" one woman could be heard screaming.

6.44am: The police operation in Wellington is now centred at the intersection of Molesworth, Hill and Aitken streets, right next to the Court of Appeal.

Police have encircled the portaloos used by protesters at this intersection.

Police have also moved into the grounds of the Cathedral of St Paul and are removing protesters tents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters are yelling and screaming at the police and arrests are being made.

One female protester has been knocked to the ground as police and protesters confront each other.

As noted earlier, a loud megaphone message is advising protesters to leave immediately or face arrest.

6.40am: Police over a loudspeaker could be heard telling the occupiers of Aitken St it has been closed under the Police Act.

Our cameras caught a protester crying on the ground as they lent against a car.

"Move, move, move" can be heard intermittently.

Protesters are being told to leave the area immediately. The officer on the loudspeaker said failure to comply may result in arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.38am: A further update from police has come in: Commuters into the northern part of Wellington City are advised to plan for further traffic disruption around the protest area.

Hill St is closed and people are asked to avoid the area this morning.

6.33am: Police ranks are now moving up Molesworth St towards the intersection with Hill St. They are moving around outside of the protest site.

Many early commuters are watching on bemusedly as this large-scale police operation takes place in central Wellington. It’s very close to the main railway station, where thousands are beginning to arrive in the city for the day. A helicopter is still flying overhead.

The number two bus to Karori appears to be running on time.

6.30am: This from the ground a few minutes ago: A van with a megaphone atop has a calm male voice instructing every second or third protester at the Bowen-Lambton Quay intersection to move to Hill St to avoid the encampment being overrun.

Protesters are unlinking arms and scrambling in the direction of Hill St. There are indications police are massing at either end of the protest at northern and southern ends of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scene outside Parliament on Thursday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

Protesters appeared well aware an operation was taking place this morning after reports new bollards had been moved in to position last evening.

6.25am: Here's a picture of what's unfolding this morning: More than 100 police marching in ranks five abreast headed down Bowen St from 6am this morning, accompanied by police cars with sirens and a large forklift.

At least three large police prisoner transport vehicles went in the opposite direction.

A helicopter is hovering above the intersection between Bowen and Lambton Quay, where multiple protesters are linking arms to prevent access to area beyond concrete bollards.

Police have stopped at the intersection of Whitmore and Stout streets.

This is the biggest police presence since the first days of this protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.22am: Police have confirmed a pre-planned operation is underway to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds.

Police want the public to avoid the area around Parliament this morning.

6am: Police have boosted their numbers on the ground at Parliament on Wednesday morning with the anti-mandate protest now in its 23rd day.

The move has put protesters on alert.

1News understands police intend to move the main protest area today.

Concrete bollards were brought in to the area over night.