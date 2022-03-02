Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain

Source: Associated Press

Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Thursday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye.

Kanye West, now known as Ye and Kim Kardashian pictured in November, 2019.

Kardashian appeared via video conference and was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?"

Kardashian answered “yes” to all.

“It is granted,” Cochran said.

The judge's move, known as bifurcation, allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely.

He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it.

The judge also finalised dropping West from Kardashian's name.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. There were no property fights because a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Neither discussed the split publicly, until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

