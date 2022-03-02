Covid delays Super Rugby Aupiki kick-off

The start of the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition has been delayed.

The Blues have been most affected meaning they are unable to field a team this weekend. (Source: Photosport)

Increasing numbers of Covid cases among the four franchises -Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and South Island combined side Matatū - has meant the competition which was due to kick off on Saturday has been put back.

The Blues have been most affected meaning they are unable to field a team this weekend.

New Zealand Rugby hopes the competition can now kick off on 10 March with the winner decided by points accrued during round robin play.

ADVERTISEMENT

NZR's general manager Chris Lendrum said the decision was the best, given the ever changing Covid-19 landscape.

"Clubs are currently managing and mitigating the exposure to Covid-19 in their teams and will relocate to their Taupō bubbles this week as planned.

"Our hope is that by delaying the start of the competition for an extra few days we'll see players able to return into the environment after recovering from Covid-19, and Super Rugby Aupiki will play out in the bubble.

"This delay and tweak to the format gives us the best opportunity to see our teams and players compete in what is a crucial competition for women's rugby in New Zealand," said Lendrum.

The Blues are hopeful the delayed start will allow most of their players to be available for next week's game. Blues players and staff who are unaffected will travel to Taupō and go into their bubble to await the arrival of other players after they are cleared.