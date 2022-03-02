Biden tells Putin he will 'pay' in State of Union speech

US President Joe Biden has vowed to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

US President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

In addition to recounting US and allied economic sanctions against Russia, Biden announced the US is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden used his Wednesday remarks to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.

He delivered an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said.

“They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country's economy.

Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

“We have a choice,” Biden said. "One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”

Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House conceived Wednesday's speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden's domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation.

But it has taken on new significance with last week's Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear sabre-rattling by Putin.

In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Zelensky said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. Ahead of the speech, the White House announced that Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova would join first lady Jill Biden in the galleries to watch Biden's address.

Biden addressed a mask-optional crowd in the House chamber, one sign of the easing coronavirus threat. But he also spoke from within a newly fenced Capitol due to renewed security concerns after last year’s insurrection.