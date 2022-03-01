NZ thrashed by Proteas; hopes of historic series win in tatters

New Zealand have slumped to a 198-run defeat in the second Test against South Africa in Christchurch, missing out on a chance to secure a first series win over the Proteas.

Kyle Jamieson. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps started the day well with Devon Conway and Tom Blundell surviving 22 overs after resuming at 94/4.

Conway moved through to 92 before being trapped in front Lubabalo Sipamla, with the left-hander’s review showing the ball was cannoning into leg stump.

The wicket, taken about 15 minutes before the lunch, was a huge blow to New Zealand’s hopes of saving the Test.

The Black Caps went to lunch at 180-5 with Blundell on 44 not out and first innings century-maker Colin de Grandhomme 10.

After the break, what remained of NZ's batting order would fall victim to a Neil Wagner-esque short ball onslaught.

Blundell was the first to go, falling in weak fashion trying to pull Marco Jansen, only to offer midwicket an easy catch.

Just two overs later, de Grandhomme would also fall to a short ball from Jansen, with his pull shot being sharply taken by Wiaan Mulder at leg gully.

Jansen would take his third wicket of the day with a short ball, Kagiso Rabada hanging on to a steepling chance to remove Kyle Jamieson.

Tim Southee offered 40 balls of stubborn resistance before falling in similar fashion to Jamieson, with Sipamla running back to take a fine catch.

The result was complete when Matt Henry was trapped in front by Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa’s 198-run victory completes one of the most dramatic turnarounds between Tests, after they were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs last week at the same venue.