NSW Covid-19 cases back up over 10,000 as restrictions ease

Source: AAP

NSW has reported 10,650 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, bringing a second day of a significant uptick in infections.

Covid-19 testing in New South Wales where restrictions are easing.

It is the first time the number of daily recorded cases has risen above 10,000 in two weeks.

There are 1072 people with the virus in hospital, 45 of them in intensive care.

NSW Health reports 54.5 per cent of people have received their booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two doses, and 47.6 per cent of children aged 5-11 have had one jab.

There were 8874 cases of the virus recorded on Monday and 5856 on Sunday.

Restrictions have eased this week with the requirement to wear masks in offices ditched in a bid to encourage people to return to work in city centres.

Masks mandates in most indoor settings were dropped on Friday, and were lifted in schools on Monday.

Staff and students are no longer required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests.

