LIVE: Russia strikes Holocaust memorial in its ‘de-Nazification’ campaign of Ukraine

Damaged cars and a destroyed accommodation building in Brovary, outside Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

- Ukraine is accusing Russia of targeting civilians, as Moscow tells Kyiv residents to stay away as it sends missile strikes to the capital.

- Among the civilian sites targeted were Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial.

- A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles continues to advance on Kyiv.

- The New Zealand Government is providing $2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine.

- Beyond that, the National Party is calling for a humanitarian visa for refugees from Ukraine who have family in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Greens want New Zealand to take 2000 refugees from Ukraine.

Destroyed accommodation building near a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

9.25am: The UK is launching its first round of sanctions against Belarusian individuals and organisations.

The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin.



We've launched a first tranche of sanctions against Belarusian individuals and organisations.https://t.co/wjDf4zdUyF — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 1, 2022

"The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweets.

9.16am: Zelenskyy tells Reuters and CNN in an interview Russia must stop bombing Ukraine before his government will engage in any ceasefire talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after signing the EU application. (Source: zelenskiy_official - Instagram)

Talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia ended on Monday morning. Ukraine asked for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Russian state media says Moscow asked Ukraine to keep itself out of the European Union and recognise the Russia-backed areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Moscow also reportedly wanted Ukraine to stop asking for the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, to be returned.

The talks didn't appear to move the parties toward de-escalation. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused Russia of using its military might to pressure Ukraine into making concessions.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also signed an application to join the EU.

Russian state media is reporting a second round of talks will begin on Thursday.

8.52am: Ukraine claims 80,000 people from abroad have come to the country to help in efforts against Russian forces.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs says the "vast majority" of returnees are men.

The ministry also says 40,000 people in the country are left without electricity and food. They accuse Russian forces of not allowing locals to evacuate.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia issued a statement to Kyiv's residents telling them to get out of the way of its strikes.

8.30am: Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, is questioning Russia's membership on the UN Human Rights Council, the BBC reports.

More than at any other point in recent history, the principles at the heart of @UN_HRC’s work – and the entire @UN – are being challenged. These are the human rights abuses the HRC was created to stop, which is why it is so important for the U.S. to have re-joined the Council. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 1, 2022

"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state, that tries to take over another UN member state while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council?"

He says countries must "condemn firmly and unequivocally Russia’s attempt to topple a democratically elected government" and its "gross human rights abuses".

8.10am: From the Associated Press:

Holocaust remembrance organisations in Israel are condemning a Russian attack that inflicted damage to the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is denouncing the incident, and says Israel would help repair any damage.

“We are calling for the preservation and respect for this sacred site,” he says in a tweet that did not mention Russia by name.

The memorial is the site of a massacre of more than 33,000 Jews by Nazi Germany in 1941. It is located on the outskirts of Kyiv and adjacent to the city’s TV tower, where Ukrainian authorities say a Russian attack killed five people.

The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial’s chairman, Natan Sharansky, says Putin “seeks to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent".

"It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of the Babyn Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacres.”

7.48am: Russia's striking of Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial is "history repeating", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to justify his invasion of Ukraine by painting it as a "de-Nazification" campaign.

7.32am: From the Associated Press:

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says his government has readied measures to temporarily restrict foreign investors from divesting Russian assets, saying the step would help them make “a considered decision” rather than succumb to political pressure of sanctions.

Mishustin says a presidential decree had been prepared to impose “temporary restrictions on exiting from Russian assets".

He does not provide details or say if the restrictions would apply to some forms of investment or to all.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Defence Force asked for the urgent withdrawal of any of its KiwiSaver scheme funds that are invested in Russian and Belarusian markets.

7.08am: In Russia's statement to Kyiv's residents, it says it will strike "objects of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in Kiev".

Russia's Defence Ministry says aiming for the targets will help it "thwart informational attacks against Russia".

"We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes."

Its statement also repeats Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that he does not plan to occupy Ukraine's territories.

"Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population," it claims.

On Tuesday, the UN said at least 406 civilians in Ukraine have been killed or injured in the fighting.

6.50am: A wrap of developments overnight from the BBC:

6.30am: Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine from 1News.

From the Associated Press:

Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials say.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations says the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.

Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower. The toweris a couple of kilometres from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged from the hit.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, says on Facebook that a “powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located” is underway.

Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.