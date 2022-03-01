Ukraine invasion: Snub for Russia's Lavrov, Zelensky applauded

European politicians, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation overnight.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauds after an address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky via video link, during an extraordinary session on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Brussels. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky has urged the European Union to prove that it sides with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelensky told an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by an interpreter talking through tears, as emotion gripped the parliament.

"The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome," Zelensky said, with Kyiv officials well aware that Ukraine's membership bid will be long and difficult.

Charles Michel, the chairman of EU leaders, told the EU Parliament after Zelensky's speech that the bloc would have to seriously look at Ukraine's "legitimate" request to join.

But he added: "It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe (about further enlargements)."

The European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution - by 637 votes to 13, with 26 abstentions - calling for tougher sanctions "aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex".

Walkout at the UN

Meanwhile, representatives of dozens of countries have protested against the Russian war in Ukraine by walking out of a sitting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's speech.

Ambassadors and diplomats leave the room while Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov - on screen - addresses with a pre-recorded video message the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. (Source: Associated Press)

"The Human Rights Council must not be misused as a platform for disinformation," said German ambassador Katharina Stasch, who took part in the action.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov's grotesque claims must be exposed for what they are: a cynical distortion of the facts."

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Lavrov's statement was "full of disinformation" and did not deserve the attention of other members following the Ukrainian invasion.

"Russia is isolated and should be ashamed to sit in the UN chamber," she said.

Lavrov, who joined proceedings in a pre-recorded video message, read out a long statement in which he justified the attack on Ukraine by accusing the Ukrainian side of human rights violations.

He had initially planned to attend the meeting in person but the trip was cancelled because of the closure of European airspace to Russian aircraft.

The UN Human Rights Council began its regular spring session on Monday.

Russian threats

Unbowed by Western condemnation, Russian officials upped their threats of escalation, days after raising the spectre of nuclear war. A top Kremlin official warned that the West's “economic war” against Russia could turn into a “real one”.

Inside Russia, a top radio station critical of the Kremlin was taken off the air after authorities threatened to shut it down over its coverage of the invasion. Among other things, the Kremlin is not allowing the fighting to be referred to as an “invasion” or “war”.

Overall, the Russian military has been been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to completely dominate Ukraine’s airspace.

The immense convoy, packed together along narrow roads, would seemingly be “a big fat target” for Ukrainian forces, the senior Western intelligence official said.

“But it also shows you that the Russians feel pretty comfortable being out in the open in these concentrations because they feel that they’re not going to come under air attack or rocket or missile attack,” the official said.

Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack on the TV tower, which is a couple of miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. A TV control room and power substation were hit, and at least some Ukrainian channels briefly stopped broadcasting, officials said.

Zelensky’s office also reported a powerful missile attack on the site of the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, near the tower.

- Reporting by AAP and AP